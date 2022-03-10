Mark your calendars and start your engines, because Sephora’s 2022 Spring Savings Event is just around the corner, and it’s already shaping up to be an off-the-walls beauty event. This isn’t a sale on a few well-loved products with some willy-nilly deals being thrown around. In fact, it’s the opposite. For the duration of the sale, Sephora’s discounting everything on both its in-store and online shelves as well as in its stores inside Kohl’s and JCPenneys.

Like most of Sephora’s sales, there are different deals for each tier of subscriber. Rouge members, its highest rank, will get 20% off everything. The middle tier at Sephora, better known as its VIBs, score a total 15% off. Insiders, the last level of Sephora membership, will receive 10% off all Sephora has to offer.

There’s no reason not to become a Beauty Insider right now (ahead of the sale) since it’s free to sign up and start racking up the perks. Once you’ve got Insider status, you only need one last key before unlocking the keys to the kingdom: the code. Make sure you type in SAVESPRING before checking out to really lock down all your savings during the duration of the discounted pricing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When does Sephora’s Spring Savings Event begin?

For Rouges, the party gets started very early. These high-level members can snag their deals as soon as April 1 rolls around. VIBs can hop in on April 5. Bringing up the rear and with still so many phenomenal products to shop, Beauty Insiders can get their 10% off on April 7.

You don’t have to be a Beauty Insider to get a good bargain, though. Beginning Friday, April 1, through Monday, April 11, everyone can get all of the Sephora Collection for 30% off. You can get the goods either in-store or online, and there’s no code needed.

April’s only a stone’s throw away, so you can start prepping your carts now.

What’s included in Sephora’s Spring Savings Event?

Whether you’re looking to re-up your favorite skin care products or get some new daring makeup, Sephora’s discounting everything. Peter Thomas Roth, Tower 28, and even Fenty Beauty are just a few of the hundreds of brands Sephora will be discounting. That means thousands upon thousands of products. Between the haircare, skin care, and makeup, you can restock your entire beauty routine and treat yourself to plenty of goodies just because.

Check out some of Sephora’s 2022 Spring Savings Event below:

When does Sephora’s Spring Savings Event end?

No matter what tier you are, Sephora’s Spring Savings Event ends for everyone on April 11 at 12 P.S.T. So you have at least four days to grab all the goodies you want and still go back to more.

Happy shopping!