Calling all Sephora Beauty Insiders! (So that's, like, all of you, right?) Sephora's 2020 Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event is almost here, and just like every year, the savings are dope. The brand announced the dates and deets of the event on Monday, April 6, and in just under two weeks, any Sephora Beauty Insiders will have access to awesome discounts. This means, you still have time to sign up for Sephora's (totally free!) Beauty Insider program and reap all the benefits online.

Technically, the Spring Savings event begins on Friday, April 17; however, the start date, date range each shopper can take advantage of the sale, and how much you save depends on your Beauty Insider status. For Rouge members, the highest level of Beauty Insider membership, the sale begins on April 17 and lasts for a full two weeks, until Friday, May 1. You'll be able to take 20% off your purchases using the code SPRINGSAVE. Starting on Tuesday, April 21 and ending Wednesday, April 29, VIB members can take 15% off their cart using the same code. Then, from Thursday, April 23 to Monday, April 27, Insiders can take 10% off their purchases, again, with the same code.

Courtesy of Sephora

To check your Beauty Insider status, simply log in to your Beauty Insider account on Sephora's website. Once you do, you'll be able to see your current status and the amount of points you have in the top right corner of your screen. If you're not yet a Beauty Insider, but would like to join before the sale (I mean, duh, it's free, and you save?), simply click that same drop-down menu on the top right, and click "Join Now" under "Beauty Insider." Then, the Spring Savings deal is yours, in addition to tons of other deals throughout the year.

So you waste no time poring over pages and pages of beauty newness, wondering what to buy, I've rounded up the best new makeup, skincare, and haircare items you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

