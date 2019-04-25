The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the springtime sales are upon us — it's the most wonderful time of the year, people! If you just finished spring cleaning your makeup collection and are wondering when Sephora's Spring 2019 Beauty Insider Sale is, you're in luck, because the deals are supposedly coming soon. Sephora knows beauty lovers like to ring in each season with a few new products to jazz up their go-to looks and basic routines, so a chance to save some coin while doing so is always a blessing in my book. Thank you, Sephora!

While the company is generous in terms of discounts and savings, they aren't as open when it comes to sharing spoilers, so Sephora hasn't actually confirmed the official sale dates just yet. Elite Daily reached out to Sephora for more deets, but didn't hear back by the time of publication, so for now, most of the information regarding the upcoming sale comes from news outlets and Instagram accounts dedicated to reporting on beauty industry news and launches. According to @Trendmood1, a beauty insider account, the sale's start date will depend on each shopper's Beauty Insider Membership status. Rouge members can start shopping on April 26, while VIB and Insider members gain access on May 2. The sale will supposedly conclude on May 6.

Cool cool cool, so let's get down to business: What's the discount?

So glad you asked! Trendmood and Refinery29 report that Rouge members will receive 20 percent off using code "HEYROUGE," VIB members will receive 15 percent off using code "HEYVIB," and Insiders will receive 10 percent off using code "HEYINSIDER." If you aren't a Beauty Insider, you won't have access to the sale at all, so consider this motivation to get a membership and start gathering up points for the next seasonal sales event.

Not sure exactly what's on sale? Everything the light touches, Simba — save for a few minor exceptions, as reported by Refinery29. MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam products and The Ordinary skincare are not included in the sale, and shoppers can only buy one Dyson item, three Drunk Elephant products, three Tatcha products, or five Morphe products per order, so if you were hoping to buy multiple Dyson goodies or the entire Drunk Elephant range, you're sadly out of luck. Refinery29 also clarifies that the sale's discount codes won't work when used in conjunction with other offers or deals.

Personally, I'll be using the sale to try out some new skincare. Super inexpensive brand The Inkey List just dropped at Sephora, and I've got my eye on their Hepta-Peptide Serum ($15, sephora.com):

If you're more of a makeup gal and seeking something special and sparkly, look no further than Stila's breathtaking new After Hours Eye Shadow Palette ($50, sephora.com). Gorgeous summer vibes alert:

If you're on the hunt for staple base products, I suggest checking out the Marc Jacobs Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($32, sephora.com), which boasts a creamy, super full-coverage finish:

My final rec? Treat yo' self to a perfume! Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum ($92, sephora.com) is the ultimate summer scent, if you ask me, thanks to notes of blackcurrant nectar and florals:

With the sale's start date coming soon, it's likely Sephora will be dropping even more deets in the next few days, so be sure to follow the retailer on social media and start planning your shopping list.