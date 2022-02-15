If Lil Mama knew about Tower 28’s Lip ShineOn Jellies back in 2008, she would’ve written an entire verse about them. These shine-shine glosses first dropped in 2020 and became an instant fan favorite, and now the brand has even more in store for its followers. Available on its website on Feb. 15, Tower 28 is dropping two new Lip ShineOn Jellies, and they only cost $15 each.

Tower 28’s first launch of its ShineOn Lip Jelly featured four shades inspired by alternative milks, then it took on moods for its second drop. For its third release of the ShineOn Jellies, Tower 28’s doing a mixture of the two. One the milk side of things, there’s the Pistachio shade. This latest gloss comes in a super soft, dusty pink color. It’s so light that it’s almost nude, but it’ll add just a touch of pigment to your lips. When it comes to your spring makeup routine, you’ll want this lip gloss on hand.

You might recognize Tower 28’s second new Lip Jelly from 2021. For literally only the month of May, you could shop Wild, and then it was gone. Well, if you fell in love with the semi-sheer raspberry shade, you’ll love this: It’s back, and the pink-purple color packs a vibrant punch. Compared to the other ShineOn Jellies, it’s on the more pigmented side, which is ideal for when you really want your lips to pop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of Tower 28

These glosses are so much more than a shiny finish. Each one is made with a blend of five oils: apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, raspberry seed oil, rosehip oil, and castor oil, all of which work together to create a sheen that both soothes and protects your lips. Tower 28’s latest drop is 100% clean, vegan, and is safe for sensitive skin, to boot.

You can shop the two new Jellies on Tower 28’s website, at Sephora, and at CredoBeauty.com.