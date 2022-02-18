Sabrina Carpenter Kissed Her Blonde Hair And Curtain Bangs Goodbye

The writing’s on the wall: It’s time to kiss your blonde hair goodbye. Even one of the most iconic, Gen Z blondes, Sabrina Carpenter, went brunette. And she didn’t just dip her toes into the brown-haired waters. The “Fast Times” singer did a total change from her corn yellow into a deep, chocolate brown. It very well may be the celebrity change up no one saw coming.

Carpenter took to, no shocker here, Instagram to debut this new look with a selfie while promoting her new music video for “Fast Times.” Her waist-length hair is now a deep brown shade. Since this photo was taken from an upward angle, it’s hard to spot exactly what her highlight game looks like, but there’s clearly at least some amount of low lights to give her hair extra depth. Even after what definitely took hours in the salon chair, Carpenter’s hair looked luscious, thick, and so silky.

Notably, that’s not all that’s different with Carpenter’s hair. Her fringy, curtain bangs have also disappeared. The new look feels totally different for Carpenter, but I’m not going to lie: I’m into it. In the pic, she shows off hair styled with very long layers. She styled it with a middle part to really show off the dramatic change. This definitely isn’t the Carpenter hair you know. It’s better.

Alongside Carpenter’s massive hair transformation, she wore an amazing chrome, grey coat that caught rainbows in the light. And her makeup was impeccable. For real, you’ll want to recreate this beauty look for the next time you go out. Carpenter highlighted her inner eyes with a light blue shimmering eyeshadow. From there, she pumped her eyelashes with some serious mascara. The rest of her makeup was just as easy to pull off on your own with a light contour and glossy lips.