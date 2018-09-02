It's no surprise that purple eyeshadow is the latest makeup trend taking over the world. From vibrant violets to sparkly plums to Very Peri —Pantone’s color of 2022 — there’s so much purple to fall in love with. (It’s even made its mark in the manicure game.) With such a wide shade range to choose from, you don’t need to try hard to make this color pop. No matter if you’re going big or just looking for a little high shine, with a little purple touch, you’ll look absolutely groovy for any occasion.

Purple makeup has been in the ether for a while. Everyone from J.Lo to Rihanna to Taylor Swift has dipped their toes into the purple eyeshadow palette game, but you don’t need to hire a celebrity makeup artist to pull the purple eyeshadow trend off at home. A single swipe (even with your finger) of a lilac shade along your lids is all you need to get the look. For added dimension, you can work a darker shade of purple into your crease with a fluffy brush. I personally love to go for a halo moment with dark purples on my corner and a shimmering, Very Peri eyeshadow in the middle for a fancier look. But that’s only for when I’m feeling extra.

The truth is, it doesn't matter how you choose to add a little (or a lot of) purple to your life. Lavender eyeshadow looks, an easy purple eyeshadow for beginners, ombré eyeshadow — all that matters is that you try the eye-catching makeup look in your own way and have fun while doing it. But if you’re feeling stumped on where to start and what eyeshadow trend to try, well, luckily for you, there's a slew of purple eyeshadows on the market.

Here are some of the prettiest shades:

Why pin yourself down to just one shade of purple when Juvia’s Place The Violets Eyeshadow Palettes ($8, Juvia’s Place) offers six dazzling shades? From galaxy purple to a lavender that still packs a punch, you can create so many fun ombré and halo looks with these colors.

Nars’ Hardwire Eyeshadow in Lunar ($22, Nars) is made with a buildable formula so you can load up as much as you want for anything from a sheer, pastel look to something shinier than a disco ball. It also is made to last all night, so you don’t have to give it a second thought as you go about all your party plans.

If smokey eyes are your jam, Huda Beauty’s Haze Obsessions Palette ($21, Huda Beauty) is all you need to create neutral yet vibrant looks. You can easily turn these shadows into a statement look and you don’t even need to watch YouTube tutorials to figure out how.

While feeling your purple fantasy, you can also add a few other colors to the mix with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Norvina Eyeshadow Palette ($42, Sephora). There are shades to create a single, bold look, something rainbow-inspired, or even something vampy and dark. You can really do all the purple looks you want with ABH’s palette.

For a one-swipe application, ColourPop’s Lilac You A Lot Shadow Palette ($14, ColourPop) is about as easy as your eyeshadow can get. Although I’m all for spending an hour (or more) on makeup, this is great when you want to throw on some purple eyeshadow and run out the door.

You already know you’ll love r.e.m. beauty’s Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow ($16, r.e.m. beauty) since it comes with Ariana Grande’s stamp of approval. “The midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows are so light, smooth, and fluffy but still offer so much pigment and coverage,” Grande said on her brand’s website. “They’re multifunctional – they can be used as a base for a more dynamic, layered look or on their own.” All I’ve got to say is: Get yours now.

Be your boldest, most purple-y self by snagging Groupnineet’s Mini Makeup Palette ($25, Walmart). This collection includes three different purple shades that serve heavy pigment with a velvet finish. It’s the kind of makeup you wear to really amp up your colorful game.

It’s hard to believe, but not everyone wants to glimmer every second of the day. To keep things matte and soft, Ofra’s Lilac Eyeshadow ($15, Ofra) is as straightforward as it gets. It’s also made vegan and cruelty free, so you can feel great about what you’re putting on your eyes.

You don’t even need a primer to make Glossier’s Lidstar in Lily ($18, Glossier) pop on any skin tone. It includes pearls, flecks, and a silky pigment that shows up even with just the lightest of applications.

Before you know it, everyone will be rocking a lilac lid.