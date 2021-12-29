The new year is going to be filled with purple, according to Pantone. The color-defining company has declared that Veri Peri is the color of 2022. The periwinkle shade was chosen due to having a “carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit” according to Pantone’s website. That’s exactly the kind of energy I’m trying to bring into 2022. If you also want to channel those good vibes, you’re going to want to try one of these Veri Peri manicures in 2022.