Pantone declared periwinkle as the color of 2022, and nail trend lovers are having a field day riffing on the trend. Because you can play with the color a lot, one take on Very Peri is an updated french manicure. Different color tips have recently undergone a very modern update, so to make the most of your nails this winter, try the Very Peri french manicure trend for nails that feel extra bright.