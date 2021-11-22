PacSun’s Black Friday 2021 Deals Have Arrived, And They’re GOOD

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and no, it’s not because of the twinkle lights or winter wonderland of snow. It’s time to kiss your wallet and beg for forgiveness in advance for the major dollars about to be dropped en masse. Luckily, there are some serious discounts on the horizon for Black Friday this year to curb the damage. The official sales event will be commencing on Nov. 26, so it’s high time to start scoping out the deals and conceive a game plan. And with trendy brands like Brandy Melville, Kendall & Kylie, and LA Hearts in their arsenal, PacSun is a choice place to start.

The California lifestyle retailer historically does not skimp on the post-Thanksgiving deals — and sometimes offers early access so shoppers can whiz in and out before the real chaos hits. The brand is also known to sling out those BOGO deals like it’s nobody’s business, so get ready to fill your carts. But if braving the shops in person is not in the cards this year, PacSun has you covered with exciting online sales like 40% off site-wide and free shipping. No need to leave your couch (or the holiday treats sitting around) to give your wardrobe a major upgrade.

Whether you’re hoping to snag some holiday gifts on a budget or pick up a few crop tops and band tees for yourself, buckle up because PacSun’s Black Friday deals have officially arrived. Below, find the nitty gritty on what’s in store — literally — from when the deals begin and end to what’s going to be flying off the racks this year.

When does PacSun’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

You can snag PacSun’s Black Friday discounts right now — check out their website for 40% off site-wide, buy-one-get-one free on jeans and pants, $19 sweaters, hoodies, flannels, and sweatshirts, $8 T-shirts, and more. Get free shipping on your order when you buy online, or opt to pick up your online order in store for an additional 10% off everything in your cart. PacSun will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, however, so don’t try to swing by IRL on the holiday itself. No need to skip out on the pumpkin pie to hit the shops.

How long does PacSun’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

You can expect PacSun’s Black Friday deals to last through Friday, Nov. 26, and the brand may even ramp up the deals for Saturday, Nov. 27, Sunday, Nov. 28, and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. (You might want to spare a few dollars in your checking account just in case.) With these discounts, though, things are bound to sell out fast, so make sure to scoop up your favorites now before they’re gone.

What's included in PacSun’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.