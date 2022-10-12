October is my favorite month. It’s moody, unpredictable, and vibrant, which is also my ideal fall beauty aesthetic. There are so many October 2022 beauty and skin care launches from my favorite brands that it feels like Christmas came two months early. Sure, brands drop new products every month, but October has the perfect mix of inspired new shades, innovative tools and formulations, and a sneak peek at the holiday offerings to come.

Between fall beauty trends hitting their stride and the approach of Halloween injecting everyone’s aesthetics with a touch of spooky spark, October is a great time for makeup. Less excitingly, it’s also the time that cold weather skin concerns start creeping in. If your dry skin or breakouts are exacerbated by dropping temps and rising winds, buckle up. Luckily, brands have brought a skin-first mentality to their new October launches from gentle serums to makeup with soothing ingredients to keep your skin barrier ready for the upcoming winter wonderland. When it comes to hair care, the launches ahead emphasize hydration and healing.

From metallic palettes that would delight Doja Cat to beauty tools that make even the trickiest of liner looks simple AF, these are all the new makeup, skin, and hair care products on this beauty editor’s must-have list.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Complete Silk Scrunchie Set Pixie Mega Scrunchie Set Slip $55 See on Slip Do you love silk scrunchies? I do. They’re simply the best, especially if you’re concerned about breakage or general hair health. When it comes to silk hair accessories, Slip is one of the best brands out there and this new collection of Slip scrunchies is ready to replace your entire worn-out elastic hair tie collection. The Pixie Mega Scrunchie set includes two large and five skinny scrunchies to cover all and any of your hairstyling needs.

A Gentle Scrub From A Cult-Fave Brand Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub Renée Rouleau $52 See on Renée Rouleau When I’m sad or stressed, the first thing to fall off the wagon is my skin care routine. After days — or sometimes weeks, TBH — of not washing my face, there’s only one brand I trust to gently exfoliate away the layers of dead skin and clogged pores: Renée Rouleau. The celebrity facialist’s brand is known for powerful masks that don’t strip your skin and the latest launch is gentle and effective.

A Decadent Blush Palette From A Pro MUA Major Headlines Blush Palette Vol. II Patrick Ta Beauty $58 See on Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta is a major fan of blush and known for giving his supermodel clients a “more ethereal than thou” glow, and you can achieve a similarly angelic effect using his products at home. Seriously. I apply the highlighters and cream blushes in his new Major Headlines Blush Palette Vol. II with just my fingertips and it looks damn good. When it comes to layering the shimmery powder shades, I do recommend using a brush, but the multidimensional effect this palette imparts is second to none.

This article will be updated with more of October 2022’s most exciting skin care and beauty launches as they become available.