Megan Thee Stallion Is Going Makeup-Free Until Coachella

Always on her hot girl sh*t, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper has a new, self care journey she’s sharing with fans. Megan Thee Stallion’s trying not to wear makeup until Coachella, and she announced the makeup-free details with not one but two stunning makeup-less selfie on Instagram. That means Megan is planning on about 11 days of super clear skin before what I imagine will be some out-of-this-world beauty looks for the music festival.

“I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” Megan captioned her photos while rocking Fashion Nova’s Cutting Corners Legging Set ($31, Fashion Nova). In both of pics, her face is totally glowing. It looks luminous, healthy, and so hydrated. I seriously may print out these photos and put them on my skin care mood board. You’ll also want to manifest such a natural, dewy look in your future. “Ur skin !! Please tell us how we save ourselves,” SZA commented. I can’t help but agree: Megan needs to drop her beauty routine ASAP.

Thankfully we won’t have to wait long to see our fave Hot Girl back in full glam. She’s set to perform both on April 16 and 23 at Coachella. And you know she’s going to put everything into her festival look.

Before she announced that she was going makeup-free until Coachella, fans got one “last” look at the star with a full beat. On April 3, she wowed fans at the 64th Grammy’s with her graphic, smokey eyes, snatched contour, and ultra glossy lips. While this look absolutely slayed, I can only imagine the product used, so Megan’s skin is probably happy for a break. Even celebrities need to give their skin some breathing room between all its A-list commitments, you know?

Megan’s has a long history of being a big-time self care lover. On March 19, she offered fans a glimpse into her at-home spa day. Her whole body shone and was so hydrated. Megan also periodically shares updates on her natural hair. She’s a total skin care guru behind the scenes, and I love that she’s being so public about going all natural leading up to her big show. I think I’m going to do the same.