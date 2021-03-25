Between dropping her debut album, winning three Grammys, and collaborating with Beyoncé, it's hard to believe that Megan Thee Stallion has any time left for self-care. However, throughout quarantine, the rapper has been dedicated to fitness, healthy eating, and her hair. On March 23, Megan Thee Stallion updated fans on her natural hair journey. Her dedication to achieving healthy curls started in August 2019, and given how glossy and long her hair looks in her recent Instagram, I'd say she's had tons of success.

"Yes I am still on my natural hair journey, and yes we have seen some growth," the 26-year-old wrote. In her video, Megan appears to be in a spacious, white apartment as product is washed out of her hair by, most likely, her longtime hairstylist Kellon Deryck. He slowly runs the shower head through her tangle-free, super shiny curls, and it's hypnotic to the nth degree. SZA wasn't lying when she deemed the video "oddly satisfying."

Megan last flaunted her natural hair in December 2020. "[Deryck] and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair," she wrote back then. "Drop any of your favorite Black-owned hair care lines for natural hair." Whatever hair tips fans gave her have clearly been working. The Good News performer's hair went from mid-back to waist-sweeping in just a few months time. Sadly, so far she's only shared one product that's definitely in her rotation. In a clip from her Instagram Stories, Megan styled and moisturized her hair with ‎Mielle Organics' Rice Water Milk ($13, Target).

Although the "Savage" rapper has been on her natural hair journey for over a year, this hasn't quelled her love of weaves or wigs in the least. Only three days before her hair update, Megan was in sweeping, blonde wig for, possibly, a new music video, and two days before that, she rocked an icy bob. No matter how far in her natural hair journey she gets, Megan's hair will always keep fans guessing.