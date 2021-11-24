These Furry Ugg Slides Will Be 50% Off At Macy’s On Cyber Monday

One secret to successfully shopping all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is that big-box stores always have bigger (and usually, better) discounts. I’m not kidding, and I promise that if you stick with me, I’ll reveal all the deets you need to know to shop the Macy’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale and score the biggest discounts on your favorite brands.

Every person’s Cyber Monday approach is different, but I like to start brainstorming what I’m in the market for ahead of time so I can be prepared to speed-shop while the sales are live. If you’re the same way, then lean in a little bit closer and consider all of the sale info. below a major leg up in your shopping arsenal. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your parents, your significant other, your nieces and nephews, or for goodies to finally finish decorating your home, there are sales going on in just about every department at Macy’s on Cyber Monday.

Here’s what you need to know to score mega savings this year.

When does the Macy’s 2021 Cyber Monday sale start?

This year, Cyber Monday is happening right on schedule; Macy’s sale will begin on Monday, Nov. 29. The brand will just be coming off of its Black Friday sale, which goes live on Friday, Nov. 26, so if you missed shopping right after turkey day, don’t worry; there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of.

Instead of a sitewide discount, specific brands and categories will be on sale so shoppers can get the highest discount possible for the items they’re after.

Here’s a breakdown of what will be discounted.

Men’s coats and jackets will be on sale for 65% off. If you’re looking to help someone in your life look sharper or stock up their closet to return to the office, all men’s suits and blazers will be on sale for 50 to 70% off. In the women’s category, you can take advantage of dresses starting at just $39.99 and women’s coats on sale for 55-65% off.

If your main priority is being cozy this season, shop pajamas, slippers, and loungewear on sale for 50 to 60% off. All handbags will be on sale for 40 to 60% off, while beauty products will be discounted 20 to 50 off%.

In the home department, you can take advantage of 70% off on all winter bedding, outdoor decor, holiday trees, and wreaths, so you can spruce up your apartment for December and have the holiday party you’ve been dreaming about. You can also take advantage of kitchen essentials that’ll be on sale for $13.99 and under.

If you’re trying to be the cool aunt or uncle this year, save 30% on all Melissa & Doug children’s toys and take 65% off bionic gaming accessories, drones, and more.

What to buy from the Macy’s 2021 Cyber Monday sale?

Add these items to your cart right now so that when the Cyber Monday sale goes live at Macy’s, all you need to do is hit “check out.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does Macy’s 2021 Cyber Monday sale end?

Who knows what the rest of the holiday shopping season holds in store, but if you’re planning to shop the Macy’s Cyber Monday sale, then you need to make sure to check out the sitewide discounts happening all Monday long. The sale ends on Tuesday, Nov. 30, so I wouldn’t linger on the items you’ve got your eye on.