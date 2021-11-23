Black Friday
Check out the best Black Friday 2021 deals on mini fridges.

Score $280 Off A Mini Fridge At Walmart With These Black Friday Sales

These retro designs will upgrade your space.

By Daffany Chan
Black Friday is coming up on Nov. 26, and the best discounts are already in full swing. If you’re on the hunt for a mini fridge that’ll keep all your favorite sips cool in your bedroom or an even mini-er fridge for all your beauty and skincare products, there are plenty of brands and styles available at a great price during this week’s sales. Check out this list of the best mini fridge Black Friday 2021 deals to get started shopping.

With so many different deals to choose from during Black Friday, it can certainly be tricky to decide which ones to buy. Thankfully, this list has the top mini fridge deals in one spot, so you can easily compare the styles and discounts available. The mini fridge styles currently offered at unbeatable prices range from retro to stainless steel designs — and they also come in different sizes, depending on your preferences. Of course, you have the option to shop in-store or order online (which is ideal if you’re looking to skip the long lines and the crowds this holiday.) BTW, unless otherwise noted, it’s unclear how long these deals will last, so it’s a good idea to act fast if you spot a mini fridge you like.

Walmart

$100 Off 3.2-Cubic Foot Beverage Fridge

Miroco Beverage Refrigerator Cooler Beer Fridge
$300
$200

$150 Off Westinghouse Commercial Cool 3.2-Cubic Foot 2 Door Refrigerator with Freezer

Westinghouse Commercial Cool 3.2 cu ft 2 Door Refrigerator with Freezer, White
Walmart
$353
$203

$280 Off Avant 3-Cubic Foot Compact Retro Style Refrigerator

Avanti RMRT30X7GIS 3.0 Cu. Ft. Compact Retro Style Refrigerators - Seafoam Green
Walmart
$500
$220

$107 Off GoDecor 1.1-Cubic Foot Compact Upright Mini Freezer Stainless Steel Fridge

GoDecor 1.1 Cubic Feet Compact Upright Mini Freezer Stainless Steel Fridge
Walmart
$267
$160

$40 Off Euhomy Mini Fridge for Skincare & Cosmetics

Euhomy Mini Fridge for Bedroom, 20L Portable Fridge & Electric Cooler and Warmer with AC/DC for Cosmetics (Black)
Walmart
$170
$130

$67 Off 1.7-Cubic Foot Cookhouse Reversible Door Compact Refrigerator

Cookhouse Reversible Door Compact Refrigerator
Walmart
$234
$167

$243 Off Alera 3.2-Cubic Feet Refrigerator With Chiller Compartment

Alera 3.2 Cu. Ft. Refrigerator With Chiller Compartment, Black
Walmart
$469
$226

Best Buy

$60 Off Insignia 3-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge With Top Freezer

Insignia - 3.0 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer - Stainless Steel
Best Buy
$220
$160

$80 Off Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge With Top Freezer

Insignia - 4.3 Cubic Foot Mini Fridge with Top Freezer - Stainless Steel
Best Buy
$270
$190

Macy’s

29% Off Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Dry Erase Personal Refrigerator

You can get an extra 10% off your online order with the code “BLKFRI” through Nov. 27, which would bring the price down to $40.

Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Dry Erase Personal Refrigerator
Macy's
$63
$45

29% Off Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Personal Refrigerator

You can get an extra 10% off your online order with the code “BLKFRI” through Nov. 27, which would bring the price down to $40.

Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Personal Refrigerator
Macy's
$63
$45

Target

37% Off Frigidaire 4-Liter Retro Mini Beverage Fridge

Frigidaire 6-Can Mini Retro Beverage Fridge - Red
Target
$40
$25

Amazon

$20 Off Cooluli 4-Liter Skin Care Mini Fridge

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
$70
$50

$40 Off Crownful 3.2-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge Cooler

Crownful Mini Fridge Cooler
Amazon
$310
$270

Nearly 60% Off Koolatron Retro Portable 6-Can Thermoelectric Mini Fridge Cooler

Koolatron Retro Portable 6 Can Thermoelectric Mini Fridge Cooler
Amazon
$61
$25

$19 off Stealth Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Compact Refrigerator

Stealth Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Compact Refrigerator
Amazon
$64
$45

If you’re heading to the store to snag a Black Friday mini fridge deal, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.