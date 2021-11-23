Score $280 Off A Mini Fridge At Walmart With These Black Friday Sales

Black Friday is coming up on Nov. 26, and the best discounts are already in full swing. If you’re on the hunt for a mini fridge that’ll keep all your favorite sips cool in your bedroom or an even mini-er fridge for all your beauty and skincare products, there are plenty of brands and styles available at a great price during this week’s sales. Check out this list of the best mini fridge Black Friday 2021 deals to get started shopping.

With so many different deals to choose from during Black Friday, it can certainly be tricky to decide which ones to buy. Thankfully, this list has the top mini fridge deals in one spot, so you can easily compare the styles and discounts available. The mini fridge styles currently offered at unbeatable prices range from retro to stainless steel designs — and they also come in different sizes, depending on your preferences. Of course, you have the option to shop in-store or order online (which is ideal if you’re looking to skip the long lines and the crowds this holiday.) BTW, unless otherwise noted, it’s unclear how long these deals will last, so it’s a good idea to act fast if you spot a mini fridge you like.

Walmart

$100 Off 3.2-Cubic Foot Beverage Fridge

$150 Off Westinghouse Commercial Cool 3.2-Cubic Foot 2 Door Refrigerator with Freezer

$280 Off Avant 3-Cubic Foot Compact Retro Style Refrigerator

$107 Off GoDecor 1.1-Cubic Foot Compact Upright Mini Freezer Stainless Steel Fridge

$40 Off Euhomy Mini Fridge for Skincare & Cosmetics

$67 Off 1.7-Cubic Foot Cookhouse Reversible Door Compact Refrigerator

$243 Off Alera 3.2-Cubic Feet Refrigerator With Chiller Compartment

Best Buy

$60 Off Insignia 3-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge With Top Freezer

$80 Off Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge With Top Freezer

Macy’s

29% Off Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Dry Erase Personal Refrigerator

You can get an extra 10% off your online order with the code “BLKFRI” through Nov. 27, which would bring the price down to $40.

29% Off Nostalgia Retro 6-Can Personal Refrigerator

You can get an extra 10% off your online order with the code “BLKFRI” through Nov. 27, which would bring the price down to $40.

Target

37% Off Frigidaire 4-Liter Retro Mini Beverage Fridge

Amazon

$20 Off Cooluli 4-Liter Skin Care Mini Fridge

$40 Off Crownful 3.2-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge Cooler

Nearly 60% Off Koolatron Retro Portable 6-Can Thermoelectric Mini Fridge Cooler

$19 off Stealth Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Compact Refrigerator

If you’re heading to the store to snag a Black Friday mini fridge deal, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.