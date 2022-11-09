Is Lindsay Lohan’s Color Block Suit A Sign Of A New Era?

Lindsay Lohan’s color block suit look is sending major signals. Lohan has spent the better part of the past decade angling for a career comeback, and her recent ‘fit hints that this time she just might pull it off. With the first flick in her Netflix movie deal on the way and a new stylist on call, a Lohanaissance could really be in the cards. The color block suit that the Mean Girls star wore for a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is unlike anything Lohan has stepped out in recently; the vibe wasn’t just fresh, it was brand new. Not only was the structured, vibrant outfit a departure, but if the stylist behind the suit is any indication, there’s lots more where this came from.

In an Instagram post the Parent Trap actor shared from behind the scenes of her GMA interview segment, Lohan tagged the one and only Law Roach, the stylist behind some of Zendaya’s most iconic looks. Roach has also styled Keke Palmer, Venus Williams, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name just a few of his megawatt clients. The fact that he’s teaming up with Lohan on looks for her current press tour means Lohan is taking her current comeback very seriously.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For Lohan’s GMA appearance, Law opted for an Akris suit set comprised of flare pants and a slightly oversized blazer featuring primary color blocking. It’s a lot of look, especially since the color block pattern was also present on the turtleneck the Freaky Friday actor wore under the blazer. To offset the vibrant colors, Lohan’s glam was subtle and her hair was pulled back from her face. Clearly, her ‘fit was meant to take center stage.

Accessories-wise, Roach kept things understated. Lohan’s black purse featured a chain strap in gunmetal gray, which didn’t interfere with the lines of her suit. While stunning, her oxblood Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps stayed hidden until Lohan took a seat and showed them off.

It’s a shame to admit, but “put together” isn’t usually how you’d describe Lindsay Lohan. Her adult life has been marred by addiction, troubled relationships, and reports that the actor acted unprofessionally during the few gigs she’s been able to book over the past decade or so. However, her latest look — all tailored elegance, crisp lines, and careful planning — could indicate that Lohan is finally ready to leave the drama in her past. Fingers crossed that Lohan’s style and career maintain this wonderful momentum.