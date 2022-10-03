Only Zendaya could wear a nearly naked bodysuit and still look incredibly sophisticated. At Paris Fashion Week, everyone’s favorite It Girl showed up and showed out in an almost completely sheer ‘fit. For the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show on Sunday, Oct. 2, the Emmy-winning Euphoria actor once again proved why she’s such a style powerhouse. Zendaya wore an entirely sheer Valentino bodysuit paired with a matching blazer. The nearly naked mesh bodysuit, decorated with a “V” pointillism-inspired print, covered the actor from her neck to her feet and redefined the “barely there” trend so beloved by celebs.

Celebrity fashion has long been defined by showing skin. It wouldn’t be a red carpet without at least one celebrity going nearly naked thanks to mesh, cutouts, or clever tailoring. Some A-listers are even defined by their barely there looks. Zendaya’s Valentino take on the nearly naked celebrity fashion trend included a pair of black shorts and, presumably, a pair of pasties underneath her couture mesh. Despite being more or less topless under her blazer, Zendaya looked perfectly at home sitting front row at the Valentino show.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya is something of a Valentino muse and frequently wears looks from the fashion house for major events. In recent weeks, she was outfitted in a gorgeous Old Hollywood-inspired Valentino gown for her historic second Emmys win. While her Paris Fashion Week ‘fit leaves much more skin exposed than her Emmys dress, both looks are instantly iconic with a heavy dose of sophistication.

Both looks were also elevated by jewelry. Shoutout to Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, because the man truly knows how to pick out a set of remarkable accessories without pulling focus from the look as a whole. The large chandelier earrings Zendaya wore with her Valentino bodysuit pick up the glossiness of the “V” monogram pattern on her blazer, creating a dazzling reflective effect.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s earth-toned glam was created by celebrity MUA Sheika Daley. Daley opted to lean into warm, earthy metallics that nodded to the high shine finish of Zendaya’s ‘fit without distracting from it. Rather than silver-toned eyeshadow, Daley used Lancôme’s Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette to create a buffed-out and bronzed look with a slight pop of gold at the inner eye.

Zendaya’s highlight and contour kept to the earthy color palette and leaned toward terra cotta rather than rose or pink, but it’s her orange-brown glossy lip that I’m hoping to recreate ASAP. Daley created the rich tone on Zendaya’s lips using Lancôme’s Le Crayon Lip Contour in Caramel, followed by a touch of L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in French Cashmere. While Zendaya’s been serving up top-notch beauty looks for years, it’s always remarkable to see just how brightly she can shine.