Twitter Loves Zendaya's Journey From Disney Star To Two-Time Emmy Winner

Zendaya had a lot to celebrate on Emmys night this year. The superstar actor proved why her character Rue Bennett in Euphoria is so iconic by winning her second Emmy for the role. Obviously, the historic win majorly excited fans, and Twitter blew up with memes about Zendaya’s major second Emmys win.

Zendaya’s win was historic: not only is she now the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, but she’s also now the youngest two-time Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series winner.

The moment was as huge for Zendaya as it was for all her fans, who celebrated her rise to becoming a two-time Emmy-winning actor with hilarious memes.

More to come...