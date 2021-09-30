Libra season is officially here, and from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, it’s all about finding harmony and balance in your social life. And while you’re busy finding the harmony and balance within, Libra season is also a time to celebrate all your Libra friends’ birthdays. Relationships mean the world to Libras, so you don’t want to leave your air sign hurting by forgetting to give them a gift. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, you can’t go wrong with a Libra necklace.

Since Libras are ruled by Venus, this air sign has a deep love for material possession, especially those of the more luxurious sort. So, if you want to impress your Libra loved one, you’ll have to bring out the big guns. Luckily for you, nothing says trendy, timeless, and splendid like a zodiac necklace.

There are quite a few necklace designs you can choose from when it comes to finding the perfect Libra necklace. You could get the Libra constellation, the scales, the symbol itself, or just go the classic route and get one that says “Libra.” But even when you think you’ve made a decision on what to buy the Libra in your life, prepare to be inundated or inspired by even more options. (Libra’s indecisive nature is starting to make a lot more sense now, huh?)

These eight Libra necklace ideas would each make beautiful and generous gifts for an extra-special Libra.

02 LeBuaJewelrytoo Libra Necklace, Scales Zodiac Gift Etsy $25 See on Etsy Using the zodiac sign symbol is a subtler way to show one’s Libra leanings. The addition of the rhinestone pavé circle brings out the extra sparkle. There’s also a little stamp on top, so you can personalize this necklace and make it perfect for your air sign.

04 StampsofLove4 Libra Necklace Etsy $20 See on Etsy There’s a little bit of everything in StampsofLove4’s Libra Necklace ($20, Etsy). You have the symbol, the scales, the constellation, and the name all on one pendant. It’s a funky design and encapsulates all sides of a Libra.