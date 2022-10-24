Kim Kardashian has broken the internet more than once with a controversial ‘fit. In 2022 alone, she’s received criticism for being cut out of a caution tape catsuit and wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s gowns to the Met Gala, among other headline-making ensembles. And it looks like she’s continuing the trend with her 42nd birthday style. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Kardashian seemingly dressed up as Aaliyah again, despite the backlash around her 2017 Aaliyah Halloween costume, and the 2022 commentary is just as colorful as it was five years ago.

While out and about for her birthday weekend, Kim K wore the thick choker and rhinestone-studded bra she’d previously donned as part of a throwback costume she claimed paid tribute to late music icon Aaliyah’s “Try Again” music video look. While Kardashian’s 42nd birthday ‘fit was different from the waist down, it was pure “Try Again” from the waist up. Put the two looks side by side and the similarities are unmissable. Netizens are, predictably, a little perturbed. After all, the first time the SKKN BY KIM founder wore this outfit, the backlash was so intense, she offered up a public apology. So far, the Kardashians star has remained mum about her 2022 look, but the internet has plenty of opinions.

Many Twitter users are curious to know why the media mogul chose to wear this ‘fit again for her birthday celebrations, given that Kardashian apologized for wearing both the choker and rhinestone-studded bra as a costume. “Do you think she is looking to rile people up again and get them talking about her for her birthday?” pondered one user, who went on to reference Kardashian’s 2017 apology, adding, “I wonder why she brought it out this year.”

Another user, who also referenced the 2017 costume version of this look, asked, “Who put this idea in her head?”

For Halloween 2017, the SKIMS founder wore a rhinestone-studded bra, belt, and choker, along with leather black leather pants, and wasn’t shy about pointing out the reference to Aaliyah. In response, critics of the look pointed out that Black women, no matter how famous, are not costumes for white people to wear.

The backlash was so overwhelmingly negative that Kardashian apologized via her now-defunct website, KimKardashianWest.com. The reality star wrote, in part, “Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.”

It’s unclear why the true crime podcaster chose to revisit this outfit given that she has fashion archives full of iconic ‘fits that could engender a more positive response, but it’s possible that Kardashian didn’t intend to dress up as Aaliyah at all. While Kardashian’s bedazzled bra was worn by Aaliyah in the “Try Again” music video, it was also worn by Gisele Bündchen in a 2000 Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, a fact Kardashian referenced in a September interview with Vogue.

As someone used to living in the public eye, it seems unlikely that the Kardashians star would show off the ‘fit on her Instagram stories if she meant it to be the same one she’d apologized for in the past. It’s also hard to believe that Kim would share a selfie of herself on a plane in an outfit intentionally linked to a singer who famously passed away in a tragic plane crash.

Based on all the evidence, the most likely explanation is that Kardashian, who was on her way to an Usher concert before her plane was grounded, was simply hoping to pay homage to one of Usher’s late friends with her ‘fit. By swapping out the black leather pants for white ones, Kardashian may have hoped to distance the look from the realm of costume. Until she speaks out, there’s no definitive answer, except that this is one influencer who loves to pay homage to the iconic looks that have influenced her.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team for comment on the outfit but did not hear back in time for publication.