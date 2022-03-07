Kim Kardashian really (but not literally) said, “Caution tape, but make it fashion.” Sitting front row next to Euphoria’s Alexa Demie at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, the business mogul wore a ‘fit made of bright yellow caution tape that swapped out the word of warning in favor of the fashion house’s name, and the details behind Kim K’s catsuit are worth the price of admission alone.

This was a truly head-to-toe moment: The reality star was wrapped from her neck to the soles of her stiletto boots in the tape. And, as with most aspects of her life, the Skims founder was game to share some behind-the-scenes footage of this high fashion look with her followers. On Sunday, March 6, she took to her Instagram Stories to show the process from start to truly shocking finish. The look began with a full-body — boots included — Balenciaga outfit, a brand which has become a staple in Kardashian’s lookbook since her split from husband Kanye West.

The black, presumably one-piece catsuit was then wrapped up in Balenciaga tape by no less than four assistants while an incredibly patient Kardashian stood or sat perfectly still. The completed ensemble was styled with a matching tape-wrapped purse. Though there’s no way of knowing how long it took to complete the look, it definitely took longer to put on than it took to take off because, as Kardashian shared a few Instagram story slides later, she literally had to be cut out.

Though scissors, knives, or boxcutters weren’t spotted in any footage, Kardashian shared a video of the aftermath: a neatly sliced bodysuit with boots still attached. “I kept my look from the Balenciaga show and I literally had them cut it off me and I kept it so that it is still intact with the boots and bags and everything for the archive,” she explained to her audience of almost 300 million followers.

In the same series of Instagram Stories, the newly single Kardashian shows that she received one of the accessories making a statement on the Balenciaga runway: a leather-looking bag styled as a trash bag. The trash bag was, in fact, the accessory featured on Balenciaga’s snowy runway alongside the caution tape catsuit look that Kardashian wore front row. The head-to-toe ensemble was Look 27 in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.