Given her royal status, Kate Middleton could afford not to wear the same ‘fit or piece of jewelry twice. Even so, the Duchess of Cambridge loves a few affordable pieces that she wears over and over again. One set of those fave staple items is the pair of delicate gold hoop earrings from Orelia London that Middleton wore to a sailing race on Sunday, July 31 — and you can get your own pair of Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoops for just $23. If yellow gold isn’t your thing, these earrings are also available in silver and rose gold finishes. At that price (the rose gold pair is also on sale for just $12), I’m seriously tempted to buy a pair in every color.

Before changing into proper gear and sailing to victory over New Zealand with Team Great Britain in the Commonwealth Sailing Race, Middleton appeared in an outfit I’d describe as sailor casual. From the white buttons on her high-waisted shorts to her white Superga sneakers and nautically themed striped top, the look was definitely inspired by the venue. For jewelry, Middleton kept things simple and wore only her sapphire engagement ring and her Orelia London earrings.

Where To Buy Kate Middleton’s Favorite Affordable Earrings

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has worn this pair of earrings out to a sporty event. The duchess also wore them on a visit to Edinburgh in June 2021. For that event, the future queen consort was clearly going for a classic and preppy vibe. These subtle earrings, paired with a delicate gold necklace, fit the bill.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

The duchess was also spotted wearing her Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoops on a visit to a school in Cornwall alongside First Lady Jill Biden in June 2021. For that event, Middleton paired her go-to earrings with an Alexander McQueen midi dress and an L.K Bennett handbag. The hoops were definitely the most affordable piece in the duchess’ wardrobe that day. The midi dress is sold out, but similar styles retail for around $1,400, and the L.K Bennett purse costs $410.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It seems like these are Middleton’s go-to earrings whenever the duchess doesn’t want her fashion choices to overpower the event she’s attending and the causes she’s hoping to highlight. I’m sure it doesn’t hurt that huggie earrings are usually super-secure and unlikely to fall out during more active events.

Even though Middleton has worn these earrings on multiple occasions and they’re currently available on the brand’s website and on Gen Z-beloved sites like ASOS, it’s perfectly possible that they might sell out. In the event that you can’t get your hands on the Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoops, consider swapping the originals for one of these equally affordable dupes.