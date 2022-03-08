Once again, HipDot found a way to take my money. The beauty brand that won’t stop dropping nostalgic palettes (aka my kryptonite) has teamed up with My Chemical Romance for the second time, forcing me to revisit my ‘00s Hot Topic era and buy this limited edition collection before it sells out.

Much to every former emo kid’s chagrin, the original HipDot x MCR collaboration line sold out in three minutes when it launched in December 2020. But don’t worry, because the revived set features the same nine-shade eyeshadow palette, two-sided eyeliner pen, and double-ended shadow brush, which will have you blasting throwbacks like “Helena” and “Welcome to the Black Parade,” and wearing a Warped Tour tee to your next Zoom meeting.

You might recognize the names of the featured shades if you played MCR’s 2004 Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge CD on repeat through the halls of your middle or high school, including Serpent Son (pitch black), Shotgun Sinners (cool-toned medium gray), and, my personal favorite, Mausoleum Door (warm tan).

As for the double-ended eyeliner, it offers two widths of felt-tip liquid liner to work with in a budge-proof matte black, and the double-ended brush is perfect for smudging up a smokey eye. The set also includes a limited edition enamel pin for your leather or denim jacket lapel so you can show off how cool you were in high school, are now, and will be in the future.

The mad dash for the iconic collection is probably half due to intense nostalgia and half thanks to the fact that HipDot consistently turns out great makeup. It’s a beauty brand that knows how to tug at everyone’s most nostalgic heartstrings by pairing millennials’ ride-or-die cultural touchstones with makeup products that seriously deliver. Remember the HipDot x Rugrats Chanukah collection? How about the SpongeBob drop? The My Chemical Romance limited edition collection works the same way. From top to bottom, this makeup set screams screamo pop-punk nostalgia.

For the last time, take a good hard look at the HipDot x MCR limited edition set, available on March 8 at 3 p.m. EST on HipDot’s official website, because this collection will probably sell out faster than Warped Tour ‘04 tickets.