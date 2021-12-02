Rugrats remains a favorite childhood show for me, with its funky animation style, iconic characters, and morals that I still live by. And if you’re like me, now you can take your love of Rugrats to a whole new level. In celebration of Chanukah this year, HipDot launched a Rugrats makeup line. There are lip glosses, sheet masks, and — of course — an eyeshadow palette inspired by the characters you’ve loved your whole life.

Rugrats broke down barriers when in 1996 it became one of the first kids TV shows to air a Chanukah special. Now 25 years old, the episode follows the babies recreating the story of the first Chanukah, along with some key Grandpa Boris content. Now, HipDot is bringing back all the Rugrats nostalgia by taking the ‘90s show to new beauty heights.

For vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free makeup, HipDot is the place to go. It meets all of your clean beauty requirements while turning out high-quality formulas. And, with items both for nights in and nights out, you’re going to want to stock up on this Rugrats-inspired line.

When can you shop the HipDot x Rugrats Chanukah collection?

You don’t have to wait to light another candle on your menorah because the HipDot x Rugrats line is available now. You can find all six products and a few sets for sale right now on HipDot’s website.

How much does the HipDot x Rugrats Chanukah collection cost?

Don’t worry, this collection can be purchased without delving into your holiday money. Each individual product is selling at a price between $10 and $24. However, if you want to get the whole thing, you can get the set for $58 or the entire Rugrats Collector Box for $78.

What’s included in the HipDot x Rugrats line?

There are a ton of goodies featured in this new Nickelodeon collab. The item I’m most excited about is the Rugrats 9-Shade Palette ($24, HipDot). It has a beautiful selection of blues, nudes, and some shimmer shades, so you can really bring the drama. And, once all the holiday festivities have left your skin feeling tired, there’s a four-pack of Angelica and Chucky Sheet Masks ($20, HipDot) that promise to deeply moisturize and soothe your skin.

You can also get double the bang for your buck with the Double-Sided Tinted Lip Glosses ($16, HipDot). The Tommy tube has a funky blue whereas Angelica includes a gold tint. Both include a clear gloss with star glitter flecks on their flip side. Then, for the rest of your beauty needs, there’s the Tommy Baby Blue Sponge ($10, HipDot). To get your hands on all of this Rugrats goodness, you can shop the entire line below.