Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and is about to have their own makeup and skincare collection in honor of their 20th anniversary? SpongeBob Squarepants. I know what you're probably thinking, "Wait, what? SpongeBob makeup?" or even "SpongeBob is about to be 20 years old?" And the answer to both of those is "Yes." The HipDot x SpongeBob Collection is set to launch next month on Wednesday, July 17 exclusively on HipDot.com so prepare to take your love for the yellow sponge to the next level.

In a press release sent to Elite Daily, HipDot Studios, an incubator platform for influencers to create their own beauty brands, revealed that they would be releasing a makeup and skincare collection in honor of the cartoon's 20th anniversary. The HipDot x SpongeBob collection will include an eyeshadow palette, a blush bronzer, lip glosses, and sheet masks that are inspired by the show's characters, color schemes, and personalities.

It's worth noting that all HipDot products are cruelty-free and free of things like parabens, talc, petroleum, and phalates. And while the brand didn't reveal too many details about the new collection, they did give a sneak peak of the hero product: the 15-pan eyeshadow palette.

Courtesy of HipDot

The palette features a range of vibrant hues in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes that are perfect for creating those bold, bright summertime looks. The eyeshadow palette includes shades like "Bikini Bottom Blue," a light blue metallic, "Wumbo," a cotton candy pink matte, and "Jumpin' Jellyfish," a peachy pink shimmer. So basically, there's a shade that represents and is inspired by every creature in Bikini Bottom.

While HipDot hasn't yet shared the cost of any of the products, their other products are moderately priced with eyeshadow palettes costing $30 and lip glosses costing $12, so I imagine the products in the SpongeBob collection will cost around the same. Which means you won't have to sell a ton of Krabby Patties to be able to afford the products in the new collection.

In addition to the makeup producs in the collection, HipDot shared that there will be a selection of sheet masks holding down the skincare section, and I for one, am very excited. While, again, there are few details surrounding how many sheet masks there will be or what they will look like, my fingers are crossed that the sheet masks will double as character masks with Spongebob's, Patrick's, and Squidward's, and other characters faces illustrated across the front of the masks.

If you're a serious fan of all things SpongeBob, Bikini Bottom, and The Chum Bucket, then I recommend keeping a close eye on HipDot's website so you can cop this new collection as soon as it launches on July 17. Considering the collection is limited edition, you'll want to get your hands on all of the new drops before they sell out — which, let's face it, they probably will sell out super fast. Because I mean, who doesn't want to add SpongeBob-inspired makeup to their makeup collection to liven things up a bit?