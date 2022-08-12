I just know the FitTok girlies are going to be hyped for this latest Gymshark drop. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the cult-favorite fitness brand dropped a workout set in TikTok’s favorite shade of chocolate brown. May I just say, get ready to fall in love. Gymshark’s Vital Neutrals drop features monochromatic sets and seamless workout separates in a very of-the-moment neutral colorway. This new drop has everything Gen Z’s been obsessed with lately. If you want to flex on the kids in your next TikTok dance challenge video, you’re going to need to get shopping ASAP, which won’t be hard since everything is priced between $30 and $58 in sizes up to XXL.

Workout wear has never been more fashionable than it is at this exact moment in time. If you love going to the gym, are working from home, or just like how put-together athleisure makes you look, workout sets are bound to scratch your every fashion it. Lately, there’s only one color to get your newest set in — chocolate brown. This rich shade has racked up more than 84,000,000 views on TikTok, and, possibly more notably, is a favorite color of Kim Kardashian. Gymshark is bringing to you all that viral, chocolatey deliciousness in the form of its Vital Seamless “Neutrals” collection. Let’s get into it.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of GYMSHARK

For this latest launch, Gymshark debuted four new neutral shades that, in my humble opinion, make its seamless sports bras, crop tops, leggings, and shorts really pop. Espresso Marl is a light brown that still manages to be rich. Vanilla Brown Marl is a soft beige while Fawn Marl is a more sandy tone. Last, but certainly not least, you’ve got Cherry Brown Marl, a chocolatey brown. The range is broad enough that, even if dark neutrals aren’t your thing, you can unlock the brown workout set TikTok achievement in a way that feels authentic to your aesthetic while still looking like a real fitness influencer.

Gymshark designed these ‘fits to perform which is great if you’re into wearing workout sets to the gym, unlike me who just wears them to the couch. Each piece was designed to be sweat-wicking, breathable, and seamless so all of the Vital Neutrals ‘fits are ready to take on the heat of a high-impact workout or the struggle of lugging your clothes to the laundromat.

Whether you prefer leggings and crop tops or biker shorts and oversize T-shirts, you can get your brown workout set fix from this collection. I’m personally a fan of the Vital Seamless 2.0 Shorts in Vanilla Brown Marl, the shade most likely to highlight my tan. Next on my shopping list is the Vital Seamless 2.0 Crop Top in Cherry Brown Marl because I just know it's going to become my fall and winter go-to top. Peruse all my faves below or shoot right over to the site to explore all the options.