20 Matching Workout Sets Under $75 That Will Make You Feel Fresh AF At The Gym
Outdoor Voices is to activewear what Glossier is to makeup and skincare. The trendy brand is known for its ace matching workout sets that merge function and fashion as well as its top-notch marketing efforts that have convinced everyone and their mom to buy into their offerings. Look in any influencer or editor or generally active woman's closet and chances are you'll find a bra and leggings by the brand. I love Outdoor Voices as much as the next person but my wallet simply can't afford to stock an entire workout wardrobe by the brand. Luckily, there are plenty of other places to score matching sets that are extremely affordable and still pack a stylish punch.
Below, I rounded up the 20 best find for under $75 (most are under $50) that will make you excited to hit the gym or the pavement. From vibrant patterns to more solid deigns, shorts to leggings, there's something that will fit everyone's activewear style. With warm weather officially here and a buzzy new energy in the air, there's no better time to kickstart your fitness routine into high gear and treat yourself to some new outfits to do it in. Working out should make you sweat, but shopping shouldn't have to.
Pink Lady
South Beach Exclusive Seamless Gym Set In Pink & Red
$38
ASOS
Turn pink into your ultimate power color by making it your gym uniform. Red accents will help you feel extra fierce.
Fronds For Life
Medium Impact - Leaf Print Sports Bra
$18
Forever 21
Active Leaf Print Leggings
$23
Forever 21
Whether you're headed to yoga or out on a run, this leaf print set will add a tranquil feel to your workout.
Biker Babe
Fit Premium Racerback Vest
$8
Boohoo
Fit Premium Colour Block Short
$10
Boohoo
Bike shorts are trending inside and outside of the gym but this pair is most definitely made to be sweated in.
Crop To It
Cool Girl Lounge Set - Black
$35
Fashion Nova
This workout set is incredibly sleek thanks to its cropped tee and bike short combo. Exposed red stitching give it an extra trendy look and tbh, I'd live in this set all day.
Solid Choice
Asoph Plus Size Crop Top & Shorts Set
$26
Asoph
Sometimes, simpler is better.
Sun Soaked
South Beach Ombre Seamless Gym Set In Blue & Yellow
$38
ASOS
If this doesn't make you want to go outside and bathe in all of the sun's bright and happy glory then I don't know what will.
Cotton Candy
Medium Impact - Striped Sports Bra
$15
Forever 21
Active Multicolor Striped Dolphin Shorts
$18
Forever 21
Like to rock a lot of color but feel like full on rainbow is too bright? This multicolored pastel duo is the perfect answer.
Sheer Genius
Fit Premium Mesh Sweater
$16
Boohoo
Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short
$8
Boohoo
This set could go from workout to night out in a breeze. It's athleisure at its best!
Full Bloom
Women's Plus Size Floral Print Sports Bra - JoyLab
$22
Target
Women's Plus Size Floral Print Performance Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings 23" - JoyLab™
$32
Target
A retro floral print gets an aquatic update via a beautiful blue color palette—do you not feel calmed from just looking at it?
Wild Thing
South Beach Leopard Print Paneled Seamless Gym Set In Blue
$36
ASOS
Double up on your fierceness at the gym by wearing a leopard print set. The bright blue hue gives it an unexpected spin.
Rosy Disposition
Sports Bra Low support
$20
H&M
Seamless Sports Leggings
$30
H&M
Seamless leggings are so comfy, no matter which workout style you're into. They're even better when they come in a pretty floral hue.
That's Sweet
Candace Sports Bra lovewave lovewave
$19
REvolve
Madeline Pant lovewave lovewave
$32
Revolve
More pink, but in a different style. These leggings featuring rosy panels are super trendy, so grab them at a steal price while you can!
Got The Bues
Medium Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women
$20
Old NAvy
Semi-Fitted Run Shorts for Women - 3-inch inseam
$17
Old Navy
I take it back—this is what I call a watery print!
Seeing Spots
Wolf & Whistle Plus Khaki Gym Set In Leopard Print
$54.50
ASOS
The coolest part of this set is definitely the sports bra, which features a cool keyhole design that makes it look high brow AF.
Swoosh, There It Is
Nike Victory Padded Bra and Run Short
$65
Revolve
Because you can literally never go wrong with Nike.
To Dye For
Tie-Dye Cropped Cami
$22
Forever 21
Ribbed Tie-Dye Biker Shorts
$25
Forever 21
Yes, the tie dye trend extends to activewear too! This is another set I'd wear on the regular—the shorts would look awesome paired with a faded band tee and sneakers.
Connect The Dots
Fit Neon Polka Dot Sports Bra
$8
Boohoo
Fit Neon Polka Dot High Waist Running Leggings
$16
Boohoo
Activewear that you could also wear to a rave. Into it!
Petal Pushers
Women's Plus Size Comfort Floral Print Sports Bra - JoyLab
$22
Target
Women's Plus Size Printed Comfort 7/8 High-Waisted Leggings with Adjustable Length - JoyLab
$37
Target
Who wouldn't want to clothe themselves in the prettiest, most delicate floral print?
Mesh Well
Medium-Support Mesh-Trim Sports Bra for Women
$20
Old Navy
High-Rise Elevate Color-Blocked 7/8-Length Compression Leggings for Women
$35
Old Navy
Okay, Old Navy—I see you and your super cute activewear! I would've never thought this set, which is one of my favorites, would be from the retailer. Way to surprise!
It's A Classic
Nike Victory Tank Top
$20
Nordstrom Rack
Nike Sport District Victory Shorts
$24
Nordstrom rack
The star of this duo is definitely the tri-color shorts, which feature a bubblegum pink band and cool Nike logo.