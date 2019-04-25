Fashion Nova // Revolve

20 Matching Workout Sets Under $75 That Will Make You Feel Fresh AF At The Gym

By

Outdoor Voices is to activewear what Glossier is to makeup and skincare. The trendy brand is known for its ace matching workout sets that merge function and fashion as well as its top-notch marketing efforts that have convinced everyone and their mom to buy into their offerings. Look in any influencer or editor or generally active woman's closet and chances are you'll find a bra and leggings by the brand. I love Outdoor Voices as much as the next person but my wallet simply can't afford to stock an entire workout wardrobe by the brand. Luckily, there are plenty of other places to score matching sets that are extremely affordable and still pack a stylish punch.

Below, I rounded up the 20 best find for under $75 (most are under $50) that will make you excited to hit the gym or the pavement. From vibrant patterns to more solid deigns, shorts to leggings, there's something that will fit everyone's activewear style. With warm weather officially here and a buzzy new energy in the air, there's no better time to kickstart your fitness routine into high gear and treat yourself to some new outfits to do it in. Working out should make you sweat, but shopping shouldn't have to.

Pink Lady

South Beach Exclusive Seamless Gym Set In Pink & Red

$38

ASOS

Turn pink into your ultimate power color by making it your gym uniform. Red accents will help you feel extra fierce.

Fronds For Life

Medium Impact - Leaf Print Sports Bra

$18

Forever 21

Active Leaf Print Leggings

$23

Forever 21

Whether you're headed to yoga or out on a run, this leaf print set will add a tranquil feel to your workout.

Biker Babe

Fit Premium Racerback Vest

$8

Boohoo

Fit Premium Colour Block Short

$10

Boohoo

Bike shorts are trending inside and outside of the gym but this pair is most definitely made to be sweated in.

Crop To It

Cool Girl Lounge Set - Black

$35

Fashion Nova

This workout set is incredibly sleek thanks to its cropped tee and bike short combo. Exposed red stitching give it an extra trendy look and tbh, I'd live in this set all day.

Solid Choice

Asoph Plus Size Crop Top & Shorts Set

$26

Asoph

Sometimes, simpler is better.

Sun Soaked

South Beach Ombre Seamless Gym Set In Blue & Yellow

$38

ASOS

If this doesn't make you want to go outside and bathe in all of the sun's bright and happy glory then I don't know what will.

Cotton Candy

Medium Impact - Striped Sports Bra

$15

Forever 21

Active Multicolor Striped Dolphin Shorts

$18

Forever 21

Like to rock a lot of color but feel like full on rainbow is too bright? This multicolored pastel duo is the perfect answer.

Sheer Genius

Fit Premium Mesh Sweater

$16

Boohoo

Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short alternative image Fit Premium Runner Short

$8

Boohoo

This set could go from workout to night out in a breeze. It's athleisure at its best!

Full Bloom

Women's Plus Size Floral Print Sports Bra - JoyLab

$22

Target

Women's Plus Size Floral Print Performance Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings 23" - JoyLab™

$32

Target

A retro floral print gets an aquatic update via a beautiful blue color palette—do you not feel calmed from just looking at it?

Wild Thing

South Beach Leopard Print Paneled Seamless Gym Set In Blue

$36

ASOS

Double up on your fierceness at the gym by wearing a leopard print set. The bright blue hue gives it an unexpected spin.

Rosy Disposition

Sports Bra Low support

$20

H&M

Seamless Sports Leggings

$30

H&M

Seamless leggings are so comfy, no matter which workout style you're into. They're even better when they come in a pretty floral hue.

That's Sweet

Candace Sports Bra lovewave lovewave

$19

REvolve

Madeline Pant lovewave lovewave

$32

Revolve

More pink, but in a different style. These leggings featuring rosy panels are super trendy, so grab them at a steal price while you can!

Got The Bues

Medium Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women

$20

Old NAvy

Semi-Fitted Run Shorts for Women - 3-inch inseam

$17

Old Navy

I take it back—this is what I call a watery print!

Seeing Spots

Wolf & Whistle Plus Khaki Gym Set In Leopard Print

$54.50

ASOS

The coolest part of this set is definitely the sports bra, which features a cool keyhole design that makes it look high brow AF.

Swoosh, There It Is

Nike Victory Padded Bra and Run Short

$65

Revolve

Because you can literally never go wrong with Nike.

To Dye For

Tie-Dye Cropped Cami

$22

Forever 21

Ribbed Tie-Dye Biker Shorts

$25

Forever 21

Yes, the tie dye trend extends to activewear too! This is another set I'd wear on the regular—the shorts would look awesome paired with a faded band tee and sneakers.

Connect The Dots

Fit Neon Polka Dot Sports Bra

$8

Boohoo

Fit Neon Polka Dot High Waist Running Leggings

$16

Boohoo

Activewear that you could also wear to a rave. Into it!

Petal Pushers

Women's Plus Size Comfort Floral Print Sports Bra - JoyLab

$22

Target

Women's Plus Size Printed Comfort 7/8 High-Waisted Leggings with Adjustable Length - JoyLab

$37

Target

Who wouldn't want to clothe themselves in the prettiest, most delicate floral print?

Mesh Well

Medium-Support Mesh-Trim Sports Bra for Women

$20

Old Navy

High-Rise Elevate Color-Blocked 7/8-Length Compression Leggings for Women

$35

Old Navy

Okay, Old Navy—I see you and your super cute activewear! I would've never thought this set, which is one of my favorites, would be from the retailer. Way to surprise!

It's A Classic

Nike Victory Tank Top

$20

Nordstrom Rack

Nike Sport District Victory Shorts

$24

Nordstrom rack

The star of this duo is definitely the tri-color shorts, which feature a bubblegum pink band and cool Nike logo.