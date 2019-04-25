Outdoor Voices is to activewear what Glossier is to makeup and skincare. The trendy brand is known for its ace matching workout sets that merge function and fashion as well as its top-notch marketing efforts that have convinced everyone and their mom to buy into their offerings. Look in any influencer or editor or generally active woman's closet and chances are you'll find a bra and leggings by the brand. I love Outdoor Voices as much as the next person but my wallet simply can't afford to stock an entire workout wardrobe by the brand. Luckily, there are plenty of other places to score matching sets that are extremely affordable and still pack a stylish punch.

Below, I rounded up the 20 best find for under $75 (most are under $50) that will make you excited to hit the gym or the pavement. From vibrant patterns to more solid deigns, shorts to leggings, there's something that will fit everyone's activewear style. With warm weather officially here and a buzzy new energy in the air, there's no better time to kickstart your fitness routine into high gear and treat yourself to some new outfits to do it in. Working out should make you sweat, but shopping shouldn't have to.

Pink Lady South Beach Exclusive Seamless Gym Set In Pink & Red $38 ASOS Buy Now Turn pink into your ultimate power color by making it your gym uniform. Red accents will help you feel extra fierce.

Biker Babe Fit Premium Racerback Vest $8 Boohoo Buy Now Fit Premium Colour Block Short $10 Boohoo Buy Now Bike shorts are trending inside and outside of the gym but this pair is most definitely made to be sweated in.

Crop To It Cool Girl Lounge Set - Black $35 Fashion Nova Buy Now This workout set is incredibly sleek thanks to its cropped tee and bike short combo. Exposed red stitching give it an extra trendy look and tbh, I'd live in this set all day.

Solid Choice Asoph Plus Size Crop Top & Shorts Set $26 Asoph Buy Now Sometimes, simpler is better.

Sun Soaked South Beach Ombre Seamless Gym Set In Blue & Yellow $38 ASOS Buy Now If this doesn't make you want to go outside and bathe in all of the sun's bright and happy glory then I don't know what will.

Cotton Candy Medium Impact - Striped Sports Bra $15 Forever 21 Buy Now Active Multicolor Striped Dolphin Shorts $18 Forever 21 Buy Now Like to rock a lot of color but feel like full on rainbow is too bright? This multicolored pastel duo is the perfect answer.

Wild Thing South Beach Leopard Print Paneled Seamless Gym Set In Blue $36 ASOS Buy Now Double up on your fierceness at the gym by wearing a leopard print set. The bright blue hue gives it an unexpected spin.

Rosy Disposition Sports Bra Low support $20 H&M Buy Now Seamless Sports Leggings $30 H&M Buy Now Seamless leggings are so comfy, no matter which workout style you're into. They're even better when they come in a pretty floral hue.

That's Sweet Candace Sports Bra lovewave lovewave $19 REvolve Buy Now Madeline Pant lovewave lovewave $32 Revolve Buy Now More pink, but in a different style. These leggings featuring rosy panels are super trendy, so grab them at a steal price while you can!

Seeing Spots Wolf & Whistle Plus Khaki Gym Set In Leopard Print $54.50 ASOS Buy Now The coolest part of this set is definitely the sports bra, which features a cool keyhole design that makes it look high brow AF.

Swoosh, There It Is Nike Victory Padded Bra and Run Short $65 Revolve Buy Now Because you can literally never go wrong with Nike.