When Glossier launched in 2012, I doubt anyone anticipated the grip it would have on beauty lovers for the years to come. Nine years later, Glossier’s ability to maintain its hold over the masses will never cease to amaze me — and with its newest launch, that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Glossier released its first-ever retinol cream: The Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol Nightly Renewing Complex. In classic Glossier fashion, the packaging is millennial pink perfection. But before you turn away with preconceived notions that retinol is too aggressive or only for mature skin, hear me out. There’s so much more to Glossier’s Universal Pro-Retinol.

For the past few years, retinol has gripped the skin care industry and consumers about as much as Glossier itself has. The buzzy ingredient has been heralded for its ability to promote skin cell turnover to reveal a complexion that’s brighter, smoother, firmer, and more even. While dermatologists have used prescription-grade, topical retinoids for quite some time to treat stubborn acne, some average consumers are still new to retinol in mass-market skin care products and its ability to combat things like acne, scarring, discoloration, and fine lines. The same is true for Glossier’s Universal Pro-Retinol. In a month-long clinical study of this new product, the brand found that 100% of participants reported their skin was more radiant, nourished, and softer, whereas 98% believed the product helped clear their blemishes. The evidence is in: there are a lot of perks to be had with the Universal Pro-Retinol cream. The majority of participants also reported effects like faded dark spots, lifted skin, and more even texture.

Knowing this, it’s still understandable to be wary of using a retinol. The ingredient is, unfortunately, known to occasionally cause dryness or irritation if it’s used incorrectly, too frequently, or in combination with other harsh ingredients. Fortunately, the Pro-Retinol formula was designed to lessen the chances of sensitivity and irritation and work across skin types. It uses 0.5% Retinyl Sunflowerate, a hybrid of retinol mixed with sunflower seed fatty acids that’s at a high enough concentration for you to see results, but not so much that you’ll end up with red, irritated patches. It’s just like Hannah Montana promised: the best of both worlds.

Now that you have all the juicy details, here’s everything you need to know about shopping for this wonder product.

Courtesy of Glossier

When Does Glossier's Universal Pro-Retinol Launch?

The skin care brand first teased a retinol-based product back in April, so the waiting game has been long. However, it’s finally over. The Universal Pro-Retinol launched on Tuesday, Aug. 31, so you can start shopping it ASAP.

How Much Is Glossier's Universal Pro-Retinol?

Like all of Glossier’s products, Universal Pro-Retinol is pretty affordable. The 35ml bottle is $35 a pop, which is pretty middle-of-the-ground for retinol-infused products. However, if that seems steep to you, think about it this way: You only need to use a pea-sized amount every night, so the Universal Pro-Retinol will be in your medicine cabinet a long while before you need a restock.

Where Can You Buy Glossier's Universal Pro-Retinol?

While fans of the brand have long wanted Glossier to branch out to larger retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and so on, you can still only shop Glossier products on its website. As long as you can handle waiting for the mail, this is definitely a good thing. Glossier offers free shipping on purchases over $30 dollars, so the Universal Pro-Retinol ($35, Glossier) can be yours with no extra costs. You can also find it right here:

