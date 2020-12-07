With thousands of new skincare products hitting the market every month and countless figures in the beauty community recommending The Greatest Product You'll Ever Try, your skincare routine is probably either verging on step 24, or it's nonexistent because everything feels overwhelming. Before you call me a hypocrite for floating yet another product your way, though, just know IT Cosmetics' Hello Results Daily Retinol Serum-In-Cream is here to knock out two steps in one. TBH? Love that for you.

By now, you've likely heard about the benefits of adding retinol into your skincare lineup. (It kickstarts cell turnover to more quickly rid your skin of dull, dry skin and uneven texture to reveal naturally radiant, smooth skin in its place.) It's a powerful ingredient that can dry out your skin or cause irritation if you don't use it correctly, meaning you should always follow it up with a decent dose of moisturizer and protect your skin from the sun. The IT Cosmetics' Hello Results Serum-In-Cream ($69, IT Cosmetics), as the name suggests, combines the retinol you'd normally apply in a serum with a facial moisturizer, delivering retinol's benefits without the irritation while also completing that moisturizing step.

Even more, the Serum-In-Cream's combination of encapsulated retinol and free retinol penetrate deep into your skin — 15 layers of it in just one hour, to be exact — along with niacinamide, another powerhouse ingredient that protects the skin against environmental aggressors and further evens skin tone by targeting dark spots and discoloration. This dual retinol system allows this product work more effectively beneath your skin's surface.

"Encapsulated retinol uses a protective capsule as its carrier system, which allows the retinol to be more stable and travel down to the deeper layers of the skin before it breaks down. This is where retinol has the biggest effect on the skin," Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, dermatologist and IT Cosmetics Advisory Board Member, tells Elite Daily. "Unlike free retinol, encapsulated retinols slowly release active ingredients into the skin instead of at the more superficial layers. Working from within the deeper layers allows results to be maximized while minimizing the side effects of retinol such as dryness, redness and sensitivity."

While these ingredients work hard on your skin, other ones like vitamin B5 and vitamin E soothe and moisturize, balancing out retinol's sometimes harsh effects. This virtually eliminates the need for tons of added moisturizers and creams over the Serum-In-Cream, but according to Dr. Mariwalla, "if your skin needs additional hydration, you can layer other moisturizing products on top." If you want to keep your routine streamlined with IT Cosmetics, Dr. Mariwalla recommends either Confidence in a Cream or (my all-time favorite) Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep.

Retinol has proven effective for targeting fine lines and wrinkles, but its benefits (and thus, the Serum-In-Cream's benefits) aren't lost on less mature skin, given its ability to transform dark spots, acne scars, and other forms of skin damage. Still, Dr. Mariwalla recommends waiting until you're at least 18 before beginning a skincare regimen with a retinol. (If it ain't broke, don't fix it, people!!!) When you're ready for one, a gentle option like IT Cosmetics' Hello Results, which is suitable for everyday use, even for those with sensitive skin, is a good place to start. But please, don't skimp on the SPF.

"Always use Hello Results Daily Retinol in conjunction with SPF for sun protection," says Dr. Mariwalla. "You can apply CC+ Cream with SPF 50 in Original, Matte, or Illumination for complexion perfection and sun protection in one step."

After IT Cosmetics' 12-week clinical study for Hello Results Serum-In-Cream, participants saw a 35% increase in skin's firmness, a 22% decrease in the appearance of wrinkles, and a 25% decrease in the appearance of dark spots. In other words, you love to see it! You can snag the Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-In-Cream on the IT Cosmetics website right now.