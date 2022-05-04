Emma Stone’s Met Gala Dress Had A Special, Secret Meaning

There were a lot of secret details flying around at the 2022 Met Gala. Blake Lively greatly referenced the Statue of Liberty with her Versace-designed dress; Kim K broke out one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses for the occasion; and Riz Ahmed honored the fashion of immigrant workers from the Gilded Age. However, there was another subtle moment referenced on the red carpet that, if you blinked, you’d miss. Walking the carpet in an upcycled look, Emma Stone re-wore her wedding afterparty dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

Stone first wore this dress as an afterparty look when she married Dave McCary, a writer and comedian, in September 2020. The couple first met in 2016 when Stone hosted SNL and McCary directed one of her skits (the hilarious “Wells for Boys”). The couple then got engaged in 2019. Although they had to postpone their wedding due to lockdowns, Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière custom created this funky dress for the actor’s wedding afterparty (she had a different gown for the actual ceremony). So far, it’s the only one of Stone’s wedding looks fans have been able to see.

Her white dress had a flapper-style fit with sequins and feathers decorating the bottom. On both sides, there were super delicate buttons adding a classic touch to the wedding feel. Beyond being a super fun wedding look, it was very fitting for the theme, if not a few decades after the Gilded Age. (The Gilded Age ended in the late 1890s; Stone’s look screams Roaring ‘20s.) However, it hit another, unspoken theme taking place on at the Met Gala stairs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the brand’s Instagram, Louis Vuitton dressed all of its Met Gala ambassadors in archival and previously worn designs, and it wasn’t the only brand to do so. Environmentally friendly fashion choices were seen across the board at the 2022 Met Gala. Billie Eilish’s Gucci dress was made from entirely upcycled fabrics, as was Camila Cabello’s Moschino look. Venus Williams also joined the sustainability train with a Chloé look made from the brand’s preexisting stock — no new materials needed.

Clearly, there are a lot of different ways to bring sustainable dressing to red carpets; I only hope we see much more of it — and more upcycled wedding dresses, too.