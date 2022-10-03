Doja Cat’s makeup has never been boring, but she took things to a whole new level during Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Grammy winner attended the Monot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in her most jaw-dropping beauty look of the year. If it wasn’t likely to start an internet feud between Beyoncé’s Beyhive and Doja’s Kittenz, the “Vegas” singer’s makeup would be best described as “alien superstar.” For the Monot show, Doja Cat’s face was painted pure white and contoured with a rich shade of royal blue. The colors ended at the rapper’s jawline and were accented with a cool-toned, bright red lip. Doja Cat’s blue face paint is a whole vibe, y’all, and that vibe is otherworldly.

It wasn’t just the Planet Her artist’s face that was painted. Doja Cat’s blue face paint look also incorporated body paint. Her arms were painted a matte black from just above her elbows all the way down to her long, black coffin nails. The black paint was broken up by a series of gradually shrinking circles that created an abstract effect. The extraterrestrial feel was only heightened by the sharp angles Doja Cat created while posing for photographers outside the show. The bold blue contour, nails, and even the shape of her long hair read like an homage to The Fifth Element’s Dancing Diva.

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This blue makeup look feels like the culmination of Doja Cat’s journey to reject outdated beauty rules and embrace pure, unfiltered self-expression. In an Instagram Live video posted in early August, the rapper shared that she’s never liked having hair, but she felt she had to wear wigs to conform to beauty standards. Because Doja Cats will be Doja Cats, while opening up about her beauty-based insecurities, the rapper also shaved her eyebrows clean off. Since then, she’s been experimenting with browless beauty looks that her fans can’t get enough of. It’s amazing to watch Doja Cat continue to flaunt her fearless, edgy looks.

The blue makeup moment wasn’t even the only major beauty look Doja brought with her to Paris. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Doja Cat brought a very punk meets goth look to the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. Between the studded brows, negative space black lip, and smoked-out silver eye makeup, there’s so much goth glam to love.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

On Monday, Oct. 3, Doja Cat sat front row at the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show with a thick line drawn down her lower lip and chin in the colors of France’s flag. It would be a dramatic beauty moment for anyone else, but for Doja Cat it was simply par for the course.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping up with celebrity beauty trends can sometimes feel demoralizing because the treatments they undergo and the techniques their makeup artists use often create a sea of eerily similar airbrushed faces. Seeing a major celeb like Doja Cat leap out of the beauty box and chart her own fabulous course is so refreshing. Here’s to hoping she keeps serving out-of-this-world looks and that others follow suit.