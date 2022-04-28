If breakfast isn’t your favorite meal of the day, we can’t be friends. There’s just so much variety, no other meal can compete. Sweet or savory, liquid or solid, fruity or veggie-filled, the sky is really the limit. That’s why Crocs’ newest collaboration speaks to me on a soul level; the General Mills Cereals x Crocs Rise N’ Style collection combines my love of breakfast with easy-to-slip-on shoewear, making it a sweet treat for your feet.

After the success of KFC-inspired Crocs, which were covered in fried chicken, and Peeps-inspired Crocs, which were — as the name suggests — covered in Peeps, it was only a matter of time before the brand put breakfast on the menu. As of Thursday, April 28, you can get your hands on the first of four cereal-inspired Crocs: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog ($65, ChampsSports.com), which is topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed Jibbitz™ charms. The remainder of the collection will include Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs, set to release this summer.

There’s no such thing as too many pairs of shoes, so if you’re looking to add to your personal cluster of Crocs, here’s everything you need to know about the General Mills Cereals x Crocs Rise N’ Style collection:

How Much Are The Shoes In Crocs’ General Mills Cereal Collection?

Each pair of cereal-inspired Crocs will be available in children’s and adult sizes, ranging from $45 to $70 each.

Where To Buy Crocs’ General Mills Cereal Collection

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch-inspired Crocs are available across participating Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Eastbay stores. You may also be able to snag a pair from select websites such as ChampsSports.com, though they do appear to only come in select sizes and are selling out quickly.

When Will The Next Crocs Rise N’ Style Collection Drop?

Starting July 2022, you can get your hands on the remainder of the General Mills cereal-inspired Crocs — Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs — in the Crocs Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles, exclusively through Foot Locker, Inc. and Greenhouse.