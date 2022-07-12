Amazon Prime Day Sale
Hailey Bieber has beachy, textured hair that could have been styled with her favorite hair product, ...

You Can Snag Up To 30% Off Celeb Fave Beauty Products On Prime Day

Kendall and Lizzo-approved skin care? Yes, please.

By Margaret Blatz
Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

It’s taken a full trip around the sun, but Amazon Prime Day is finally back. From 12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until the clock tolls midnight on Wednesday, July 13, thousands upon thousands of deals are available on Amazon. While you can get nearly anything your heart desires from the mega-site, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the Prime Day 2022 beauty deals, especially since some of these products have the celeb seal of approval from folks like Lizzo and Kendall Jenner.

To cash in on these bargains, you need to have an Amazon Prime account. Luckily, if you’re not already subscribed, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. (That free month gets multiplied by six if you’re a student.) As with all major sales, things are already flying off the shelves so do yourself a favor and get your online shopping muscles warmed up. New deals are dropping every minute, but these are currently the hottest beauty products you can snag for a serious discount. From Bliss to Everyday Human to Sunday Riley, here are the cult-favorite brands and celebrity-approved product deals you don’t want to miss on Amazon Prime Day.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lizzo’s Fave Face Oil Is 30% Off

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
$40
$28

Lizzo has some of the shiniest, dewiest, happiest A-lister skin out there, and you can snag one of her favorite products for 30% off during Prime Day. “It’s so sick,” the “Juice” singer told the Cut about the brand’s beloved C.E.O. Glow Face Oil.

La Roche-Posay Prime Day Deal: 30% Off

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer
Amazon
$20
$14

Elite Daily editors have long been fans of La Roche-Posay. It’s a dermatologist favorite and helps with skin conditions across the spectrum of concerns. For Prime Day, the French skin care brand is offering 30% off cult faves like its Double Repair Face Moisturizer.

Nails.INC Prime Day Deals: 25%

Nails Superfood Repair Oil, Almond, 14 ml
Amazon
$33
$15

Nails.INC is offering Prime Day deals on a collection of its beloved products, but one you need to get your fingers on is Superfood Repair Oil. It’s 25% off, so you can achieve perfectly healthy nails all year long without spending money on a single trip to the salon.

Bushbalm Prime Day Deal: 20% off

Bushbalm Tush Firming Cream
Amazon
$22
$18

Bushbalm’s tightening, stretch-mark-fighting, and 100% natural oil-rich Tush Firming Cream is 20% off. You can also snag the brand’s Nude Body Scrub that’ll make ingrown hairs and dry skin a thing of your past.

Hailey Bieber’s Fave Texturizing Spray Is 30% Off

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray
Amazon
$32
$23

A scroll through Hailey Bieber’s Instagram shows that the model is rarely without beachy waves. To make her straight hair look like she spent a day by the sea, Bieber uses IGK’s Texture Spray to create a lot of beachy texture. For Prime Day, you can snag Bieber’s fave hair product for 30% off.

Sky Organics Prime Day Deal: 20% Off

Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil for Hair, Lashes, & Brows
Amazon
$16
$14

As important as it is to shop for your self-care needs, Sky Organics also makes it easy to shop with the planet in mind. It’s USDA Certified Organic, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and many of its products serve multiple purposes. The brand’s Castor Oil, for example, can be used as a hair mask or as a conditioner for your lashes and brows.

PÜR Prime Day Deal: 30% Off

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder Foundation with Concealer & Finishing Powder
Amazon
$30
$18

This Amazon Prime Day, you can get one of PÜR’s most transformative products for a whopping 30% off. The 4-in-1 Mineral Powder Foundation will simplify your entire makeup routine. It works as a foundation, concealer, setting powder, and even has SPF 15.

Kendall Jenner’s Fave Lip Mask Is 30% Off

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants
Amazon
$24
$17

Kendall Jenner loves Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask so much that she reportedly almost always has it in her bag. “I have this lip mask, it’s really like, shiny, and pretty when you put it on. It also feels really nice, so I love having this on me,” Jenner told Vogue. For Prime Day, this mask is 30% off.

Bondi Sands Prime Day Deal: 40% off

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Amazon
$24
$15

Keep your summer glow long after temperatures have dropped by stocking up on Bondi Sands’ Self Tanning products for 40% off. All of Bondi’s foams go on easy and promise a smooth, streak-free tan that won’t make a mess everywhere.

Bliss Prime Day Deal: 25% off

Bliss Glow & Hydrate Day Serum, Replenishing & Hydrating Face Serum with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
Amazon
$25
$15

There are a ton of great products from Bliss currently available for 25% off. When it comes to picking out what to buy, Bliss’s Glow & Hydrate is one of my own major must-haves. With supercharged ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E, it’s a serum that will tick off all your boxes.

Everyday Humans Prime Day Deal: 40% Off

Everyday Humans Rose From Above SPF35 Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Moisturizer
Amazon
$26
$16

Keep your summer skin protected with Everyday Humans’ Sunscreen Tinted Moisturizer. In addition to SPF 35, it’s made with rose oils, plant squalene, and yuca root extract to hydrate and soothe your skin.