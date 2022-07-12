It’s taken a full trip around the sun, but Amazon Prime Day is finally back. From 12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until the clock tolls midnight on Wednesday, July 13, thousands upon thousands of deals are available on Amazon. While you can get nearly anything your heart desires from the mega-site, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the Prime Day 2022 beauty deals, especially since some of these products have the celeb seal of approval from folks like Lizzo and Kendall Jenner.
To cash in on these bargains, you need to have an Amazon Prime account. Luckily, if you’re not already subscribed, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. (That free month gets multiplied by six if you’re a student.) As with all major sales, things are already flying off the shelves so do yourself a favor and get your online shopping muscles warmed up. New deals are dropping every minute, but these are currently the hottest beauty products you can snag for a serious discount. From Bliss to Everyday Human to Sunday Riley, here are the cult-favorite brands and celebrity-approved product deals you don’t want to miss on Amazon Prime Day.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.