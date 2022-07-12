It’s taken a full trip around the sun, but Amazon Prime Day is finally back. From 12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until the clock tolls midnight on Wednesday, July 13, thousands upon thousands of deals are available on Amazon. While you can get nearly anything your heart desires from the mega-site, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the Prime Day 2022 beauty deals, especially since some of these products have the celeb seal of approval from folks like Lizzo and Kendall Jenner.

To cash in on these bargains, you need to have an Amazon Prime account. Luckily, if you’re not already subscribed, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. (That free month gets multiplied by six if you’re a student.) As with all major sales, things are already flying off the shelves so do yourself a favor and get your online shopping muscles warmed up. New deals are dropping every minute, but these are currently the hottest beauty products you can snag for a serious discount. From Bliss to Everyday Human to Sunday Riley, here are the cult-favorite brands and celebrity-approved product deals you don’t want to miss on Amazon Prime Day.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Nails.INC Prime Day Deals: 25% Nails Superfood Repair Oil, Almond, 14 ml Amazon $33 $15 See on Amazon Nails.INC is offering Prime Day deals on a collection of its beloved products, but one you need to get your fingers on is Superfood Repair Oil. It’s 25% off, so you can achieve perfectly healthy nails all year long without spending money on a single trip to the salon.

Sky Organics Prime Day Deal: 20% Off Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil for Hair, Lashes, & Brows Amazon $16 $14 See on Amazon As important as it is to shop for your self-care needs, Sky Organics also makes it easy to shop with the planet in mind. It’s USDA Certified Organic, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and many of its products serve multiple purposes. The brand’s Castor Oil, for example, can be used as a hair mask or as a conditioner for your lashes and brows.

PÜR Prime Day Deal: 30% Off PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder Foundation with Concealer & Finishing Powder Amazon $30 $18 See on Amazon This Amazon Prime Day, you can get one of PÜR’s most transformative products for a whopping 30% off. The 4-in-1 Mineral Powder Foundation will simplify your entire makeup routine. It works as a foundation, concealer, setting powder, and even has SPF 15.

Bondi Sands Prime Day Deal: 40% off Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon $24 $15 See on Amazon Keep your summer glow long after temperatures have dropped by stocking up on Bondi Sands’ Self Tanning products for 40% off. All of Bondi’s foams go on easy and promise a smooth, streak-free tan that won’t make a mess everywhere.