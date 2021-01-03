You'd be hard-pressed to find a dermatologist who doesn't love La Roche-Posay. Over the past few decades, the French pharmacy brand has racked up a devoted following for their effective, gentle, and highly researched products that target different skin conditions, from run-of-the-mill dryness to rosacea, acne, and eczema. But if you're new to the brand, how do you know where to start? Well, the best La Roche-Posay product for you will depend on your skin type and skin concerns — but truly, you can't go wrong with any of the best La Roche-Posay products on this list. They're all among the most highly recommended by dermatologists, beauty experts, and online shoppers, and come from a range of the brand's lines, so no matter your skin goals, there's a La Roche-Posay product to suit your needs featured here.

For instance, their Lipikar line is ideal for people with eczema or extremely dry skin; Anthelios offers non-greasy, broad-spectrum sunscreens that are safe for all skin types; people with reactive skin should check out the Toleriane line's gentle cleansers and moisturizers; Effaclar products help clear up and prevent future acne breakouts; and for damaged skin, turn to the healing Cicaplast balms. You'll find all of that and more in this guide to the best products from La Roche-Posay, ahead.

1. Best Cleanser La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike most cleansers that leave your face feeling dry and tight, La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser leaves skin feeling smooth, soft, and moisturized. That's thanks to its creamy, sulfate-free formula that comprises skin-strengthening ceramides, soothing niacinamide, moisturizing glycerin, and the brand's signature thermal spring water, which is rich in good-for-skin antioxidants and minerals. The formula is also free of oil, soap, and fragrance, so it should be safe for use on even the most sensitive of skin.

2. Best Toner La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for use on oily skin, this toner contains only three ingredients: water, sodium chloride, and zinc sulfate. Whether applied before cleansing or after makeup, it helps mattify skin and reduce shine for hours at a time.

3. Best Serum La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Another product that was designed with oily skin in mind — though it should actually work nicely on most skin types — Effaclar Serum uses hydrating hyaluronic acid and two exfoliating acids to promote smoother, softer, brighter, and more even-looking skin. It's also great for anyone dealing with enlarged or congested pores, while its fragrance-free, oil-free formula makes it a safe choice for sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

4. Best Moisturizer For Oily Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This is an ideal moisturizer for oily skin, since it helps absorb oil and refine pores while providing all-day hydration. Made with exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid, a salicylic acid derivative, as well as the brand's Sebulyse Technology and silica to soak up shine, it makes an excellent daily moisturizer and makeup primer that won't leave skin feeling heavy or greasy.

5. Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ $20 | Amazon See on Amazon On the other end of the skin care spectrum, Lipikar Balm AP+ is a face and body cream that helps soothe and moisturize dry, irritated skin for up to 48 hours. Made with shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide, it's fragrance-free, rich but not sticky, and provides immediate relief to areas that are extremely dry or flaky. This product is safe for all skin types and ages, including babies, and boasts the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

6. Best Acne Treatment La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Dealing with acne, blackheads, or whiteheads? Then Effaclar Duo can probably help. Designed to be used as a spot treatment on affected areas, it uses benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid to exfoliate skin and clear out pores. Keep in mind that benzoyl peroxide can stain, so allow this lotion to fully dry before putting your head on a pillow or letting your face rub against your clothing.

7. Best Retinol La Roche-Posay Redermic R Retinol Cream $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've been looking to incorporate retinol into your nighttime routine, try Redermic R Retinol. This lightweight serum has a low concentration of retinol — 0.3% — and is balanced out by moisturizing glycerin and thermal spring water, so it's a great, gentle choice for beginners or people with sensitive skin.

8. Best Face Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral $34 | Amazon See on Amazon The brand's cult-favorite Anthelios mineral sunscreen uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to keep skin protected from the sun, while antioxidants help prevent free radical damage as well. Other highlights: It has a nice, high SPF of 50; is water resistant up to 40 minutes; and leaves behind a matte finish, so it won't make your skin look shiny or feel greasy. Keep in mind that, like most mineral sunscreens, it may leave behind a slight white cast, though several users report that it disappears with proper blending.

9. Best Hand Cream La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream $10 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the brand's newer offerings, their Cicaplast Hand Cream is designed to soothe and moisturize extremely dry hands without making them feel sticky or greasy. In fact, it purportedly moisturizes skin for up to 48 hours, even through hand washings. Key ingredients in the fragrance-free formula include glycerin, shea butter, niacinamide, and dimethicone to help leave skin smooth and soft.

10. Best Lip Balm La Roche-Posay Nutritic Lip Balm $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to chapped lips for good with La Roche-Posay's Nutritic Lip Balm. Ideal for sensitive lips because of its gentle, fragrance-free formula, this balm blends into skin instantly without leaving behind a greasy residue, so it works really nicely under lipstick. Several fans report that its worth its admittedly high price tag: "Was battling a severely chapped and peeling top lip for the past few months," one person wrote. "Tried everything from exfoliating, petroleum jelly, lip masks, and every lip balm available. Nothing helped. Within two weeks of use my lip is finally back to normal and super soft! So happy with this product."