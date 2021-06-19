For the last few years, athleisure clothing has been trending in a big way thanks to its comfortable appeal — and now, the fashion set has its eyes on another sporty silhouette: the tennis skirt. Whether you’re wearing them on the court or off, the best tennis skirts are offered in a range of silhouettes, from A-line to straight to pleated and beyond, for a look that’s both timeless and seriously trending.

These days, the TikTok-approved trend is more often found on your IG feed than on an actual tennis court, so some designers have made their own versions of the style, sans functional details. (That said, you’ll certainly appreciate something in a breathable fabric or flippy silhouette for everyday wear during the hot summer months.) You’ll want to consider your color options, too — crisp white is the most popular pick, but mini skirts in pastels and brights have made a comeback this year. Either way, these silhouettes have become sartorial mainstays, especially when you style your tennis skirt with a second-skin bodysuit, graphic tee, or oversized sweater.

For those who are looking for a skirt that’s court-ready, there are a few more practical details to consider. Breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics (commonly synthetic fabrics like polyester or spandex) keep you comfortable and dry, while built-in shorts offer coverage while you run around the court. Many skirts feature hidden pockets and compartments to store your valuables, too.

You don’t have to touch a tennis racket tennis to ace your style game — but if you do, a sporty skirt will help you rule the court. Scroll on to shop the 12 best tennis skirts on Amazon, whether you pair them with white sneakers and tennis socks, or go full fashion with a preppy crop top or sweater vest.

01 This Skort From The Brand That Makes The Iconic Tennis Ball Penn Active Tennis Skort Amazon $31 See On Amazon Who better to trust for tennis gear than Penn, the brand that makes the most popular tennis ball in the world? This straight mini skirt is designed with built-in shorts and a dolphin hem to allow for a wider range of movement, and its polyester-spandex blend offers moisture-wicking effects, four-way stretch, and breathability. While it doesn't have pockets, you can go the route of many tennis pros and tuck spare balls beneath the hem of the shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

02 This Pleated Tennis Skirt In A Trendy Tie-Dye Print BALEAF High-Waisted Tie-Dye Tennis Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon In an of-the-moment tie-dye print, this tennis skirt would look just as cute on the court as it would in your weekend outfit. This skort has a lot of smart, thoughtful features, like built-in mesh shorts with a grippy silicone lining to keep them from slipping or riding up. It also has a phone pocket, an upside-down ball pocket, and a card pocket inside the waistband (which is drawstring-adjustable). It’s made from a buttery blend of nylon and spandex and comes in four tie-dye colorways, including the dusty rose featured above. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 This Playful Pleated Skirt You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere American Apparel Gabardine Tennis Skirt Amazon $47 See On Amazon This pleated American Apparel skirt may not have been designed with athletics in mind, but it exudes the preppy-chic, playful attitude the silhouette is known for. Made from a gabardine fabric, it has knife pleats throughout and closes with a hidden side zipper. In addition to classic white, you can grab it in pastel pink, rich maroon, khaki, and more. Lastly, note that it’s a skirt, not a skort — so if you’re playing a match, you’ll likely want to wear a pair of biker shorts underneath. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

04 A Classic Pleated Tennis Skirt From Lacoste Lacoste Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $90 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more classic than this pleated tennis skirt from Lacoste — and with UPF 50 sun protection, it’ll be a welcome addition to any sunny day outfit, whether you’re playing a match or brunching outdoors. Built-in shorts add coverage, while an airy polyester construction ensures you’ll stay comfortable no matter where you’re headed. The brand’s iconic crocodile patch at the hip completes the preppy aesthetic. Available sizes: 0 — 12

05 An Under-$20 Pleated Skirt With Over 13,000 Perfect Ratings Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon From neutral hues to statement shades to checks and prints, there’s a version of this budget-friendly pleated, tennis-inspired skirt for every mood. Whatever color you choose, this skirt has built-in, stretchy bike shorts — though the skirt itself has no stretch, so it toes the line between “tennis” and “school uniform.” It’s not specifically made for sports, but one reviewer (among the 13,000+ who gave this a five-star rating!) noted that they “wore it to tennis practice and it was great” as the fabric was “breathable” — so if you wanted to play a round or two after posting an OOTD shot, you definitely could. Available sizes: 0 — 12

06 A Sporty-Chic Mini From Nike That Influencers Love Nike Court Dry Skirt Amazon $43 See On Amazon When it comes to athletic gear, no list would be complete without a piece from Nike. This sporty mini skirt is made with the brand’s Dri-FIT material, a unique microfiber blend that evenly disperses moisture across the fabric for faster absorption (in other words, it’ll keep you cooler, faster). Other sporty details include built-in shorts, contrast side piping and, of course, the iconic swoosh logo in front. This skirt has been making the rounds on influencer IG, so you know it’s a solid fashion choice, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 This A-Line Skort With Plenty Of Pockets RBX Plus Size Active Tennis Skort Amazon $37 See On Amazon In addition to two roomy side pockets, this A-line skort has a compression pocket on the built-in shorts, which is perfect for keeping keys or devices secure while you move. It’s made from a lightweight, woven blend of polyester and spandex, and also has a dolphin hem — features that offer enough stretch to accommodate any level of movement (they’re also great for running or golfing). Though you can’t even tell this streamlined piece is technically activewear — it would look stylish in any off-duty look, too. Note that this same style is also available in straight sizes. Available sizes: 1X — 3X, and X-Small — X-Large here

08 A Kicky Tennis Skirt With Side Pleats Rainbow Tree Pleated Tennis Skort Amazon $26 See On Amazon Part pleated, part flared, and all stylish, this tennis skirt will be your new go-to summer piece. Its poly-blend fabric is extra-soft to touch, and it’s stretchy and quick-drying, to boot. Inner shorts add coverage and storage, thanks to a pocket on the right side (though if you’re a right-handed tennis player, you may have more success tucking spare balls under the hem of the left side). Plenty of shoppers have raved that it’s great for tennis, golf, travel, as a swim coverup, and for everyday wear — especially because it comes in lots of fun prints, in addition to solid shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

09 This Tiered Skirt Made With Sustainable Materials Adidas Match Skirt Amazon $55 See On Amazon Made from Adidas’ soft and stretchy AEROREADY fabric, this tennis skirt is designed to both absorb and wick away moisture, and the built-in shorts beneath the tiered, swingy silhouette offer more coverage. Best of all, it’s made with the brand’s Primegreen material, which is composed entirely of recycled polyester, so you can feel good about supporting sustainability in addition to cutting a chic figure. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

10 This Scalloped Hem Skirt You Could Wear Straight Off The Court HDE Plus Size Active Skort Amazon $32 See On Amazon Head straight from the courts to lunch in this darling skirt. Hitting just above the knees, it has a bit more coverage than your average tennis skirt, but its A-line silhouette ensures you’ll have a sufficient range of motion. A scalloped hem add aesthetic appeal, while built-in shorts, a drawstring waist, and three pockets deliver on comfort and convenience. And, because it's made from moisture-wicking, chlorine-resistant polyester, it can also double as a swim skirt or coverup. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

11 This Flared Tennis Skirt With A Cool Mesh Inset Ekouaer Tennis Sport Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The swirling, tonal mesh inset adorning both sides of this flared tennis skirt isn’t just an interesting design detail — it also makes this skort a bit more breathable (though the poly-spandex blend helps keep you dry, too). It also has built-in shorts with a side pocket and a headphone cable hole, which comes in handy whether you’re hitting the court or the sidewalk. If you’re not into the crisp white featured here, you can choose from a range of shades and prints, from bright orange to a kitschy-cute American flag design. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

