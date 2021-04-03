Good shoes are vital when playing in a tennis match, but they can only take you so far without the best tennis socks, which feature sufficient cushioning to absorb impact and are made from moisture-wicking, durable, and comfortable materials. Synthetic options like polyester, acrylic, or nylon can keep your feet dry, especially when paired with breathable mesh, and they’re often mixed with spandex for stretch. If you prefer natural materials, you might enjoy socks made from merino wool, which has temperature-regulating properties to keep your feet at the perfect temp year round. Regardless of the material, opt for socks with a low-profile toe seam or, better yet, no seam at all to avoid uncomfortable rubbing.

Choosing the right length of socks is also a major choice you’ll have to make, and it's a matter of personal preference. If you prefer a less noticeable sock, low-cut socks and no-show socks are mostly or completely hidden inside your shoe so they may slip down more easily. However, both low-cut and no-show styles keep your ankles and legs cool. Look for a pair that features a heel tab to prevent rubbing on the back of your heel. Crew socks are a taller option, usually ending 6 to 8 inches above your shoe, and a common pick with professional tennis players because they offer further protection, particularly against dust and debris that might be kicked up during play. In the middle, quarter, ankle, or mini-crew lengths hit right at or slightly above your ankle, so they’re slightly visible above your shoes, but these also provide some additional protection and are less likely to fall than shorter socks.

While most tennis socks have padding in the heel and toe, some offer additional cushioning in other spots for increased comfort and protection.

These five picks are all perfectly designed for tennis because they’re moisture-wicking and incredibly comfortable thanks to plenty of cushioning.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pack Of Low-Cut Socks With Heel Tabs Saucony Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (8 Pairs) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Game, set, match… these tennis socks from Saucony are quite the catch. Boasting a whopping 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon, after more than 44,000 reviews, the socks are wildly popular on the site. Plenty of cushioning in high-impact areas makes them super comfortable, as does breathable mesh panels that help keep your feet from sweating. The low-cut socks are made from a mix of durable polyester and stretchy spandex, and they feature a heel tab for protection and easy on and off. Compression in the arches means your feet will be well supported, and a low-profile toe seam reduces potential irritation. Choose from a variety of multi-packs with assorted colors. The socks are machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these for my daughter [who] plays many hours of tennis each day. These are the only socks that I have reordered. They are thick enough in all the right places, including the back of her ankle. Other socks didn’t protect her ankle from her shoe rubbing her skin raw." Available sizes: 5-7, 5-10, and 10-13

2. A Pair Of Crew Socks With Extended Padding thorlos TX Max Cushion Tennis Crew Socks $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Tennis enthusiasts swear by these crew-length socks from thorlos, and it's easy to see why. The socks feature special padding in the heel, forefoot, sidewalls, and over the toes, providing plenty of protection and comfort as you dash all over the court. But the plusses don’t end there; the socks also feature moisture-wicking fibers to keep your feet dry, plus a contoured design that hugs your feet for the best possible fit. A low-profile toe seam means minimal uncomfortable rubbing or irritation. While the socks are on the pricier side, this fact doesn’t seem to deter Amazon reviewers. They give this pick a solid 4.7-star rating overall, among 1,300 and growing reviews. A number of reviewers — both tennis beginners and those who’ve played for decades — have even specifically commented that this pick is worth every cent. The socks are made from a blend of acrylic, nylon, and elastic, and they’re machine washable. Choose from white or black options with different colors in the toe area, and multi-packs, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I've been buying Thorlo tennis socks for decades. They are pricey, but I have NEVER been dissatisfied with them. When they are new they are like wearing the most luxurious, comfortable slippers. And they last forever and remain comfortable to wear the entire time. I will always have several pair of Thorlo tennis socks available to wear for playing tennis, golf or just walking around. They are terrific!" Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

3. A Budget-Friendly Set Of No-Show Socks Hanes Sport Cool Comfort No Show Socks (6 Pairs) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re not willing to dish out for a pricey pair of tennis socks, this six-pack of no show socks from Hanes is a total steal (starting at under $10) and well-designed for the sport. With more than 8,-00 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, reviewers on the site confirm that the socks are cushioned in the heel and toe, moisture-wicking, and supportive in the arch — a winning combination. Reviewers also report that while this pick does have a seam at the toe, it is low profile so as to not be irritating. The socks are made from a blend of polyester, spandex, and other fibers, and they’re machine washable. Choose from a variety of multi-packs in different colors bright and neutral. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These sport socks are thin and light[weight]. Great for summer activities like tennis or long walks where some light protection between skin and shoe is appreciated. Overall a good economical and classic summer sport sock." Available sizes: 5-9, 8-12, and 9-11

4. A Pair Of Quarter Socks Designed To Prevent Blisters Balega Blister Resist Quarter Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Blisters will put a serious damper on your tennis match, but luckily, these socks from Balega are specifically designed to prevent these uncomfortable nuisances. The socks are made of a unique blend of fabrics (including natural mohair and Drynamix) to reduce friction and create a barrier between your skin and your shoes. The quarter-length socks also have nylon, microfibre, and elastane, with mesh ventilation panels for plenty of breathability. For the ultimate level of comfort, this pick features high-volume cushioning, plus a totally seamless construction so you can say so long to irritation. A wide arch band provides support and promotes circulation, while an elastic rib at the top ensures the socks won’t slip down mid-match. These socks are machine washable and available in a handful of different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great socks! Wore them right out of the package and my pinky toes survived. No bumpy seams, and great cushion. I play tennis and Pickleball and I recommend these." Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large