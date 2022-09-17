These Korean Skin Care Products Are Going Viral On TikTok — And They’re All Under $30
FYP-approved ✅
By Jailynn Taylor
Getty Images
Korean skin care rituals have been serving incredible results for generations and, thanks to some stellar international brands, there are more K-beauty skin care products available to U.S. shoppers than ever before. As Korean skin care techniques like slugging, double cleansing, and achieving glass skin go viral, major Korean brands such as COSRX, Isntree, Beauty of Joseon, and many others are taking over everyone’s FYP. The more TikTokers post their K-beauty staples, the more their fans and followers are losing their cool over TikTok’s viral Korean skin care products to achieve incredibly poreless, glow-y skin.
One major appeal of Korean beauty products going viral on TikTok is that they’re innovative and lean more toward cleaner ingredients than many, more familiar American brands. They focus on results that will have a lasting impact on the future of your skin, not just quick solutions that mask the bigger problem. The integrity and texture of the skin are a high priority for K-beauty stans who swear by products like COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence ($19, Amazon) that offer deep penetrating nourishment, smoothing, and anti-inflammatory ingredients, and aren't loaded with tons of harmful ingredients that cause more harm than good.
If you want that glass skin finish, you'll have to work for it, but the right Korean beauty products will get you there in no time. I personally know that moving into a new beauty space can be intimidating, but don't worry about getting started on your K-beauty skin care journey. I’ve scoured every corner of the K-beauty TikTok for the most raved about cleansers, toners, serums, sheet masks, sunscreens, and more. As an added bonus, this skin care revamp won't break the bank because everything is under $30. Get your card ready, because we're going shopping.
