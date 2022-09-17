Korean skin care rituals have been serving incredible results for generations and, thanks to some stellar international brands, there are more K-beauty skin care products available to U.S. shoppers than ever before. As Korean skin care techniques like slugging, double cleansing, and achieving glass skin go viral, major Korean brands such as COSRX, Isntree, Beauty of Joseon, and many others are taking over everyone’s FYP. The more TikTokers post their K-beauty staples, the more their fans and followers are losing their cool over TikTok’s viral Korean skin care products to achieve incredibly poreless, glow-y skin.

One major appeal of Korean beauty products going viral on TikTok is that they’re innovative and lean more toward cleaner ingredients than many, more familiar American brands. They focus on results that will have a lasting impact on the future of your skin, not just quick solutions that mask the bigger problem. The integrity and texture of the skin are a high priority for K-beauty stans who swear by products like COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence ($19, Amazon) that offer deep penetrating nourishment, smoothing, and anti-inflammatory ingredients, and aren't loaded with tons of harmful ingredients that cause more harm than good.

If you want that glass skin finish, you'll have to work for it, but the right Korean beauty products will get you there in no time. I personally know that moving into a new beauty space can be intimidating, but don't worry about getting started on your K-beauty skin care journey. I’ve scoured every corner of the K-beauty TikTok for the most raved about cleansers, toners, serums, sheet masks, sunscreens, and more. As an added bonus, this skin care revamp won't break the bank because everything is under $30. Get your card ready, because we're going shopping.

01 A Super Gentle Cleanser COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser COSRX $10 See on Amazon COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser has developed a bit of a cult following on TikTok. Initially skeptical of the hype, one fan describes it as "an incredibly gentle cleanser that I like to use in the morning (or at night, when I spent the day at home). It foams up quite nicely and doesn't irritate my really sensitive skin." If you are looking for a pH-balanced foaming cleanser that also strengthens the skin barrier while alleviating skin irritation, COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser could be the cleanser of your dreams.

02 An Exfoliating Toner Some By Mi 30 Days Miracle Toner Some By Mi $14 See on Amazon Acne-prone skin stands no chance against this 30-day toner, according to TikTok users who can’t get enough. The 4.5 out of 5-star reviews on Amazon agree. "This toner is great!!! Probably the best toner I've used,” one customer shared. “I haven't even used it for 30 days, but I've seen a big difference in just the first week of using it. I no longer have redness in certain parts of my face, and my skin is more evenly toned. My pores have shrunk significantly, and it gets the remaining dirt, oil, and any residue left behind even after washing my face with a good cleanser.”

03 A Pore-Minimizing Skin Repair Serum COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence COSRX $19 See on Amazon Brought to you by the most talked-about K-beauty brand and product on TikTok, this repairing essence has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One customer shared that after only two days, their skin “looks better than it did when I was in elementary school. All acne and eczema disappeared. I've gotten so many comments on looking well-rested, my pores are smaller, my skin isn't saggy, and my fine lines are gone."

04 A Deep Cleansing Oil IUNIK Calendula Complete Deep Cleansing Oil IUNIK $20 See on Amazon K-beauty stans on TikTok swear by oil cleansers, specifically IUNIK Calendula Complete Deep Cleansing Oil. The highly-rated 4.7 out of 5-star formulation includes calendula flowers extract, sunflower seed oil, and Cananga odorata (aka ylang ylang) flower oil, which soothe skin and minimize skin irritation and breakouts. “This oil just works,” wrote one reviewer. “I wear SPF and some light makeup and usually double cleanse. This is a great first step; eye makeup disappears almost instantly. But my skin feels so normal that after I use it, I often forget my second cleanse, and it hasn't been an issue."

05 A Moisturizing Gel Benton Snail Bee High Content Essence Benton $20 See on Amazon No snails were harmed in the making of this TikTok sensation. Benton’s Snail Bee High Content Essence is your one-stop shop for the perfect serum. One skeptical reviewer wrote, "There's the added gross-out factor of rubbing snail slime and bee juices on your face. Ew. Yuck. Well, I got over it, and I'm glad I did. Buy this, use this. Buy it again. Use more. Holy grail status, y'all."

06 Hydrating Toner Isntree Green Tea Fresh Hydrating Face Toner Isntree $20 See on Amazon Made with 80% green tea extract, Isntree Green Tea Fresh Hydrating Face Toner promises to deeply penetrate skin layers with a boost of hydration without clogging pores, and TikTokers and Amazon reviewers alike are *obsessed*. A new user of Korean skin care products shared, “I can say I am very pleased, especially with the feel and scent. It absorbs super quickly and makes my face feel soft and ready to tackle the rest of my routine. Recommend!"

07 A Soothing Toner Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner Haruharu $17 See on Amazon If you’re in need of a hydrating toner, Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner is definitely worth considering. TikTokers who struggle with textured skin praise this fermented black rice extract formulation. "This toner is incredibly hydrating, yet very gentle on the skin. It really adds the moisture as well as plumpness that I was looking for in a toner and has just elevated my skin care routine. I can't recommend this product enough," shared one reviewer.

09 A Brightening Serum AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum AXIS-Y AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum $21.19 $20 See on Amazon When you want to bring balance to your skin, AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum is the way to go. It promises to correct pigmentation and improve uneven skin tone while squalane, a key ingredient, helps you to retain moisture so you can glow all day. TikTok user @thatsotee tested this serum for 30 days and her results are a sight for sore eyes.

10 A Moisturizing Gel SPF Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ Instree $26 See on Amazon No white cast? Watch me immediately add to cart. Another holy grail product, according to K-beauty TikTok, this sunscreen creates a lit-from-within glow while blocking harmful UV rays. One reviewer wrote, "I'm almost hesitant to leave a review for this sunscreen because it may make it harder for me to re-purchase. However, ultimately, the greatest disservice would be depriving people of knowing about such an incredible product. Lightweight, scent-free, this sunscreen is my favorite I've ever used.”

11 A Sheet Mask For Sensitive Skin MEDIHEAL Official N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask MEDIHEAL $20 See on Amazon One of “the best sheet masks for sensitive skin” according to TikTok, this sheet mask is the real deal and delivers some serious hydration. One long-time user wrote, "I've been using this mask for about four years now. Even if I try other masks, I always come back to use this one, especially during winter. This mask is very popular in Korea, affordable yet effective."

12 Extra-Strength Pimple Patches COSRX Master Pimple Patch Intensive COSRX $14 See on Amazon Claiming to not be your average acne patch, Master Pimple Patch Intensive includes salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and hydrocolloid properties. They’re also really inconspicuous, making them a favorite for people prone to picking at their blemishes, so it’s no wonder TikTok has been in shambles since discovering this gem. "I've used quite a number of different hydrocolloid patches, and this one is my favorite. I don't know if it's the oval shape, the taper edges, or the matte texture, but it blends in and conceals the blemish extremely well. More than once, I completely forgot I even had it on my face until I was already in the shower washing my face,” wrote one fan.

13 An Ultra-Gentle Moisturizer ETUDE SOONJUNG 2x Barrier Intensive Cream ETUDE SOONJUNG $17 See on Amazon An everyday moisturizer that won't disappoint and a favorite of skin care TikToker Ben Neiley, ETUDE SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream leaves skin looking supple while strengthening the skin barrier. One customer who struggled with acne shared that "this is the FIRST moisturizer that has checked off every single box. I just finished my round of Accutane (which is seriously drying), and I only wish I found this sooner. It is the ONLY moisturizer I have found that doesn't burn/irritate/itch my skin."