If you are struggling with dry or frizzy curls and coils, it might be time to work a curl cream into your hair care routine. Products for curls should leave your hair feeling hydrated and your curl pattern defined. For luscious coils that spring and bounce, a moisturizing curl cream is basically essential. It can be overwhelming to hunt down the perfect product or know what ingredients to look for so I spoke with expert colorist and curly hair specialist Quia Querisma to give you the rundown on the best curls creams out there.

Querisma describes curl creams as "a styling product that has a medium hold and humectant qualities that help minimize frizz,” and explains that frizz is caused by several factors, including product buildup, using the wrong shampoos, and not using water-soluble styling products. It may seem like you and your hair against the world, but Querisma offered some tips on getting defined, full-bodied curls.

She recommends looking for products that include shea butter, almond oil, and coconut oil. If you notice you are having a great deal of breakage, she suggests visiting a stylist to trim off split ends. Lastly, she advises considering your hair type before choosing a wash-and-go curl cream. If you have a finer texture, it's best to opt for a lighter-weight formula such as a gel. If your hair is thick, you’ll want a thicker curl cream like a pudding. Ahead are ten curl creams that are sure to have your wash and go's, twist-outs, and fro-refreshes looking absolutely gorgeous.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Perfect Twisting Cream Moisture Whip Twisting Cream for Dry Hair Curl Cream for Curly Hair by Creme of Nature $7 See on Amazon Creme of Nature's Twisting Cream is made with shea butter, one of Querisma's key ingredients for a replenishing curl cream. It's a great choice for natural hair and is great for smoothing out unwanted frizz. According to Amazon reviews, this is also a great one for twists. “When I do twist my problem area is always my ends,” wrote one happy customer. “They usually look dry and dull but the cream gave life to my ends!”

A Sulfate-Free Curl Cream To Combat Frizz Argan Oil Curling Perfection Curl-Defining Cream OGX $6 See on Amazon You can’t beat the price point on this curl cream that comes highly recommended by happy customers. This argan oil-infused curl cream from OGX has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars based on over 18,000 reviews.

A Budget-Friendly Curl-Defining Pudding Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Sulfate-Free Curl-Defining Pudding Pantene $8 See on Amazon Crafted for natural hair textures and formulated by Black cosmetic chemists, this lightweight vitamin-infused pudding won't leave your curls feeling weighed down. One happy customer shared that they "love, love, love this particular Pantene series for Afro American Hair! I used it to set my 4B/4C hair. It left my hair moisturized, soft & not hard, and frizzy. My curls came out beautifully!”

A Curl Cream For Super Soft Coils Miss Jessies Pillow Soft Curls Lotion Miss Jessies $18 See on Amazon As it says in the name, Miss Jessies Pillow Soft curly lotion promises to leave your kinks and coils soft and bouncy. The formulation isn't heavy so curls can spring up as they please without being weighed down by the product. It’s also beloved by curly girls and has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 4,000 reviews.

A Lightweight Curl Cream With Vitamin E Vitamin E Curl Defining & Curl Enhancing Lotion Marc Anthony $7 See on Amazon This lotion from curly girl-beloved brand Marc Anthony has been around for ages and has earned an average Amazon rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 7,000 reviews. Happy customers love that the formula is lightweight, alcohol-free, and hydrating.

A Nourishing Curl Cream With Almond Oil Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Stretching Cream Design Essentials $19 See on Amazon Querisma recommends almond oil as a hero ingredient to look for if you want soft curls. Design Essentials Curl Cream includes almond oil and promises to strengthen, nourish, and define curls and coils. One Amazon shopper shared that this curl cream does all of the above, writing, "I have 4c curls and needed a product that would help maintain the moisture in my hair and allow for ease of styling. This product works! When I untwist my hair, it is still soft, subtle, and moisturized. I can finger-comb my twist, and they look lovely."

The Perfect Twist-Out Cream Styling Cream for Curlies, Coilies, and Tight Textures PATTERN Beauty $25 See on Amazon PATTERN's styling cream is a no-brainer if you want defined twist-outs, Bantu knots, wash & go's, and more. It's free of parabens, silicones, phthalates, and formaldehyde that can leave hair dry and brittle. What it does include is shea butter, cacay oil, and sweet almond oil. One happy customer wrote, "my hair is usually frizzy from the Florida weather. This product held my hair nicely without weighing down or making it look greasy. Love it."

A Lightweight Curl Cream For High Gloss Curls curl corps defining cream amika $26 See on Amazon This vitamin-rich curl gel helps lightly condition, lock in moisture, and boost shine, allowing curls to achieve maximum levels of bounce and glossiness. One shopper wrote, "Love the scent and how it defines my curls! It's lightweight and doesn't leave my waves crunchy. It also doesn't leave my hair looking or feeling greasy! 10/10!"

A Curl Cream To Strengthen Split Ends Cantu Txtr By Curls + Coils Defining Cream Cantu $15 See on Amazon Cantu's Txtr Defining Cream is made with canola oil which helps repair split ends and soften strands, as well as shea butter, which Querisma recommends. "This product is amazing. I have tried so many brands/products for my curly hair, and this one left my hair soft, shiny, and curly! Best product ever," one Amazon customer shared.