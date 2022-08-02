If you’re getting ready to go back to your dorm room or classroom you need to know about all the clothing stores with student discounts. Between textbooks, school supplies, and a fresh new school year wardrobe, going back to school can be expensive, no matter how much you saved up with your summer job. To help cut costs, you should definitely bookmark any and every clothing brand that offers students discounts.

Student discounts are life savers when it comes to stretching your dollar as far as it can go. You may have seen signs in stores and restaurants around your campus offering students discounts, but there are even more deals for students out there (especially on ye old interwebs) than you may have ever realized. Hidden on many of your favorite shopping websites are student discounts for both college students and high schoolers. Fashionable and affordable — it’s every student’s dream.

Most student discount promotions require you to sign up with a college or high school email account ending in .edu or some other proof that you’re a student. Still others are only accessible through third-party sites like UniDays or Student Beans. Getting these student discounts is a little trickier than signing up for something basic like the annual 10% off birthday discount code, but once you get your account set up you’re set for at least the year. Get ready for your back-to-school style refresh before Homecoming weekend is even on the horizon by checking out the best student discounts offered by clothing brands and retailers below.

Forever 21’s 20% Off Student Discount Reworked Plaid Combo Flannel Shirt Forever 21 $28 See on Forever 21 When getting your Forever 21 fix both in-store and out, you can get 20% off when you sign up for a Student Beans account. All that’s required is that you be over 16 years old and enrolled in school, whether that’s high school or college.

ASOS’ 10% Off Student Discount ASOS DESIGN Cut Out Midi Sundress with Splits in Black ASOS $48 See on ASOS From now through Aug. 12, 2022, any student over 18 years old who signs up for the ASOS student discount will be automatically entered in a sweepstake to win a ski trip for themselves and three friends, no purchase necessary. If you’re just there for the student discount, however, once you sign up, you automatically get 10% off all purchases until you graduate.

Nasty Gal’s 25% Off Student Discount Nasty Gal has a heavy-hitting discount for students that doesn’t just slash prices. Every purchase you make on Nasty Gal as a student will be only 25% off and you’ll also get free, express shipping on all purchases over $85.

Lulu’s 10% Off Student Discount Marlo Beige Multi Print Wrap Dress Lulus $50 See on Lulus If you’re looking to glam up your wardrobe, Lulu’s is the place to go. Its website has adorable matching sets, wedding guest options, and plenty of seasonal looks to keep your fashion fresh. By getting a discount code through a Student Beans account, you get 10% off it all.

Emmiol’s 30% Off Student Discount Floral Print Midi Skirt Emmiol $25 See on Emmiol Emmiol has one of the highest student discounts out there. Once you receive a discount code from Student Beans and plug it into Emmiol’s website, you’ll get a whopping 30% off its ‘90s and Y2K designs.

Levi’s 15% Off Student Discount Classic Bootcut Women's Jeans Levi's $70 See on Levi's No matter where you are in life, everyone needs (at least) one pair of perfect jeans. Levi’s is the place to get long-lasting, high-quality denim, but the brand can also veer towards the expensive side. Happily, Levi’s offers a 15% student discount so you can invest in some top-notch denim for the new school year.

Ragged Priest’s 25% Student Discount Aura Release Jean Ragged Priest $79 See on Ragged Priest You can score 25% off at Ragged Priest by setting up an account on the brand’s site using your school email address. There’s no word on how long this student discount lasts aside from that it’s here for “a limited time only,” so sign up ASAP.

Zaful’s 20% Off Student Discount High Waisted Slinky Midi Skirt And Ruched Ribbed Top Set - Deep Coffee Zaful $24 See on Zaful If you register as a student member at Zaful, you not only get 20% off, but you’ll also get extra discounts once a month as well as a mystery gift if you use all your monthly benefits.