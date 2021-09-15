Class is back in session, and after spending so long in throes of Zoom University, most students are, understandably, ready to flex with fashion every day of the week. Therefore, before you go and load up on binders and overpriced textbooks, get a handle on the biggest back-to-school fashion trends making their way around campuses everywhere already. Even if you’re still online, rest assured most of these trends are blowing up outside of the classroom.
Let’s be real: You’ll likely be rolling up to class a little tired and a little stressed, and you won’t want to hem and haw over your entire closet every morning. Instead, having an idea of the ‘fits and pieces you want to rock ahead of time is your gateway to an easy, trendy fall — and maybe a few extra minutes of sleep. Luckily, there are plenty of editorial options that can be thrown together and still feel comfy to wear. I’m talking run out of bed with five minutes to go, bags under your eyes, and somehow still feeling like you could be featured on a street-style Instagram.
Taking inspiration from your favorite Gen Z cool girls, TikTok influencers, and more classic looks, these back-to-school looks are primed to make this season your trendiest yet.