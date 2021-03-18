TikTok's favorite bottoms are back and better than ever. The Aerie OFFLINE Crossover Leggings are available in tie-dye now, both in the full-length and bike shorts silhouettes. The colorways come in soft pink, black-brown, and blue-green tie-dye prints, alongside the classic black. Since these are same pants that have sold out at least six times and led to a waitlist of more than 156,000 people, you better grab these pants fast before they fly off the virtual shelves again. You can shop all the styles on Aerie's website for between $35 and $45.

The hype on these leggings started when TikToker Hannah Schlenker showed off her v-cut leggings in November 2020, and it hasn't died down in the least. ¨"I’m obsessed with them," one reviewer wrote. "Definitely the most comfortable pair of leggings I own. They are the softest, lightest, and never-ever roll down." It's hard believe that the fashion brand managed to improve something that's already so perfect, but everything's better in tie-dye; the fun and groovy print is just what summer calls for. Because the leggings are made with Aerie's Real Me Fabric, you're guaranteed soft support and total comfort for your trips to the gym or to the couch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Alongside the new leggings, Aerie also dropped matching sports bras, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, so you can get a whole 'fit in one go. There's just something so powerful about wearing an entirely matching outfit that I can't get enough of. As soon as you try it once, you'll never want to go back to mismatched separates again.

Of course, you may have to shop this drop super fast to avoid missing out on your latest recent chance to get TikTok's favorite leggings. There's no saying how long the pants will stay in stock or when the next drop will be happen. You can check out the entire collection of Aerie's Crossover leggings and bike shorts below.