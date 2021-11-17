Attention, beauty gurus: Black Friday season is within sight, and the beauty deals this year are coming in hot. Namely, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2021 sale, which is already saving makeup mavens some of their hard-earned dough. That’s right, the fan-favorite beauty brand, known for creating some seriously enviable brows via their ever-popular Brow Wiz and Dipbrow products, is already doling out discounts in the name of the holiday season.

Starting with the ABH pre-holiday sale happening now through at least Black Friday, shoppers can score up to 60% off select products with free shipping on all domestic orders. Also up for grabs is their Norvina Chroma Stix, with a promotion offering two for $25, three for $36, and six for $64. But that’s just the appetizer. ABH has a mountain of Black Friday exclusives starting now — yes, early — including major deals like 50% off lip products and 40% off blush and bronzer. This includes some of the brand’s most buzzy launches yet. And keep your eyes glued to their Instagram in case they decide to reboot last year’s Black Friday Insta giveaway, which was announced on the Monday before Thanksgiving and ran through Black Friday. If it happens again, you definitely won’t want to miss out — last year, three lucky winners locked down $337 worth of ABH goodies.

Anastasia is notorious for their highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, and Black Friday is the perfect excuse to snag their latest drops. Or maybe you’ve been eyeing a one-and-done brow kit to snatch your face in a few swift motions. Below, find everything there is to know about Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 2021 Black Friday sales event. Play Santa and rack up the savings on beauty gifts for your besties, or take the opportunity to stock up on eyeshadow singles because you deserve it. Either way, you might want to write this down.

When does Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Right now, the pre-holiday sale allows shoppers to snag discounts on some of ABH’s most coveted items, such as their Luminous Foundation, makeup brushes, and eyeshadow singles. In the 40% off category, you’ll find blush, bronzer, foundation, mascara, and Norvina eyeshadow palettes. The 50% off list includes lipstick, lipliner, false lashes, glitter, and glow kits. Perhaps best of all, you can get a whole new set of makeup brushes for an eye-popping 60% off regular pricing.

How long does Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The current deals will likely run through Black Friday weekend, though it’s unclear whether Anastasia will ramp up the deals as the holiday gets closer. Either way, it’s worth shopping early before your faves go out of stock. Sign up for the beauty brand’s email list to be the first to know when new sales drop, and keep an eye on their website to see if they add more items in the next week or so.

What's included in Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Friday 2021 sale?

