As Rihanna can, obviously, do no wrong, the 2021 Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show was rife with artistry. Between spotting the influencers to follow, the musicians to checkout, and the lingerie you just need to buy, the Savage X Fenty overfloweth with inspiration. Amidst all of the hubbub, however, you might have missed the killer beauty looks happening throughout. For any and all makeup looks you need in the future, take a cue from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 makeup looks.