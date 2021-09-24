Beauty
Rihanna blowing a kiss at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 runway show.

Rihanna Snapped With The Makeup Looks At The Savage X Fenty Show

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of Amazon

As Rihanna can, obviously, do no wrong, the 2021 Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show was rife with artistry. Between spotting the influencers to follow, the musicians to checkout, and the lingerie you just need to buy, the Savage X Fenty overfloweth with inspiration. Amidst all of the hubbub, however, you might have missed the killer beauty looks happening throughout. For any and all makeup looks you need in the future, take a cue from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 makeup looks.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cindy Crawford went with a soft blue eyeshadow, a shade that’s seemingly everywhere these days. The vibrant color packs such a punch, Crawford didn’t need much other makeup to make this look memorable.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

