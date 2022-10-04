After a September that felt more like August 2.0, fall is finally in full swing. With international fashion weeks filling your feed with viral runway moments and immaculately dressed celebs, you’re probably itching to live your best fall fashion trend life. Even though the urge to reinvent yourself based on the trendiest ’fits of the season might feel overwhelming, it’s best not to splurge on new clothes that don't resonate with you, no matter how often you see them on your FYP. Instead, turn your eyes inward and try picking fall trends based on your aura color.

Rather than run yourself (and your budget) into the ground by trying out endless trends, let Susanna Merrick, psychic and aura reader, be your fashion guru. Much like being guided toward the right haircut for your astrological sign or letting the zodiac steer you to a new fall fragrance, using your aura color to guide your fashion decision-making is all about knowing yourself. Knowledge is power, y’all, and Merrick is one powerful aura styling expert.

Your aura, according to Merrick, is “an electric, magnetic field that surrounds you” that folks often refer to as one’s vibes. “We all have a relationship to our own energy and to others. These same ideals come into play with our clothing and how it makes us feel,” she says. You can begin to understand and tap into your aura by paying attention to and tuning into your moods, personality, and desires. There are a number of ways to figure out your aura color (hint: your zodiac sign is a great place to start) and once you’ve got it, buckle up. Ahead, Merrick breaks down the fashion trends that you’re most likely to love wearing based on your aura color.

Fall Fashion Trends For Orange Auras: Platform Boots & Bomber Jackets

Merrick says people with orange auras are bold, impulsive risk-takers. They’re trailblazers when it comes to fashion and aren’t afraid of more androgynous dressing. Celebrities who have orange aura fashion vibes include Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Teyana Taylor, and Cara Delevingne. Fall 2022 fashion trends in general are having an orange aura moment, according to Merrick.

The past few years have made everyone extremely cautious in all other aspects of life, so when it comes to dressing for the transitional weather, many people are throwing caution to the wind. Some fall trends you’ll see orange auras opting into are head-turning prints like zebra and not your everyday muted plaids. They'll pair their long pleated skirts with chunky platforms and combat boots. And catch them scouring the men's section for the perfect bomber jacket.

Fall Fashion Trends For Red Auras: Leather & ’90s Grunge

People with red auras are sensual, assertive, confident, passionate, and unwaveringly tapped into their feminine energy. They aren’t afraid to show off their curves and lean into their sensuality, says Merrick, and they love attention. Celebs with red auras include Ashley Graham, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, and Julia Fox.

If your aura is red, Merrick says you’ll most likely feel drawn to leather jackets and pants for fall. Red auras won’t be escaping the ’90s grudge trend — prepare for lots of black lace and sheer long-sleeve layers along with figure-hugging knit maxi dresses and fitted bodysuits.

Fall Fashion Trends For Yellow Auras: Platform Mary Janes & Cozy Cardigans

Free-spirited, playful, youthful, and energetic are just a few words that Merrick used to describe people with yellow auras. The vibe, according to Merrick, is playful since leaning into the yellow aura brings you in touch with your inner child. Charm necklaces, colorful checkerboard prints, and belly shirts decorated with daisies and smiley faces are all very yellow aura. “Think bubblegum candy and Lisa Says Gah,” says Merrick. Celebs with yellow aura energy include Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon.

A fall trend that fun-going folks with yellow auras would be obsessed with is the comeback of Mary Janes. Many of us had a pair as kids, but they’ve gotten a grownup upgrade for fall thanks to super-stacked platforms. Pairing a pair of platform Mary Janes with lacy socks is a perfect combination for this playful aura. You’ll also find yellow auras rocking vibrant prints and patterns with cozy cardigans and argyle vests.

Fall Fashion Trends For Green Auras: Loafers & Plaids

Green auras are “posh, tailored, classic, refined, and modest. They have a very clean-cut look, but the way it’s styled comes off unique, almost vintage,” says Merrick. The revival of prep school style has brought this aura color’s aesthetic sensibility back to the forefront. Celebs with aesthetics that align with green aura styling include Maude Apatow, Victoria Beckham, and Anne Hathaway.

People with green auras probably already have a large assortment of crisp button-downs, long pleated skirts, and tweed and herringbone blazers in their closets. For fall, green auras will snap up the loafers trend that is sweeping the streets. Those with green auras will also feel drawn to the recent rise of punk styling. Work this trend into your green aura aesthetic by pairing a tweed mini skirt with a coordinating blazer.

Fall Fashion Trends For Blue Auras: A Classic Off-Duty Model Combo

“Blue auras play it the safest in comparison to the other [aura colors],” Merrick says. When it comes to fashion, people with blue auras are often minimalistic, prioritizing comfort and practicality. Because of this, they’re prone to developing a very distinctive uniform they’re known for, aka a capsule wardrobe. Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Kendall Jenner are some celebs with this more laid-back aura.

Despite not having the most extravagant fashion taste, people with blue auras always have something to wear because their closets are fleshed out with basics instead of statement pieces that can be trickier to style. This year, folks with blue auras are likely to stick to the classic white top and blue jeans combo that took over Prada and Bottega runways in the summer. This look takes no effort to style, but it still gives a polished vibe, especially if you play with fall’s exciting denim silhouettes.

Fall Fashion Trends For Violet Auras: Metallics & Sequins

“People that are visionaries, creative, and forward-thinking would be categorized as violet auras,” Merrick says. Folks with violet auras lead with their style choices and usually influence the direction that fashion trends take. They don’t like to be put in a box, and they often make a statement with their looks. Celebrities like Zendaya, Alexa Demi, and Beyoncé all give major violet aura energy.

For fall, violet auras will be shopping for sculptural or asymmetrical trench coats as well as colorful metallic or sequin-adorned tops and dresses. It won’t be hard to spot people with violet auras fully embracing these fall trends as they’ll be glittering like majestic disco balls.

Fall Fashion Trends For Pink Auras: Ruffles, Ruffles, Ruffles

“[People with] pink auras are often seen as hyper-feminine, sweet, romantic, and nurturing. If you were to style for this [aura color], there would be bows involved, puff sleeves, and white lace,” says Merrick. Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande are two celebs with pink aura vibes.

Unlike the other auras, pink auras usually align with trends focused on the aura color itself. Over the summer, people with pink auras were probably living their best Barbiecore lives since their signature shade would have drawn them right in. If your aura is pink, you’ll be inspired by anything and everything with ruffles for fall. Whether that means ruffled dresses, tops, sleeve cuffs, or trim is all up to you.

Fall Fashion Trends For Magenta Auras: Mixing & Matching

Merrick describes the magenta aura as the Ms. Frizzle of style auras. “Eccentric, creative, provocative, and authentically unique, she’s unafraid to mix and match trends. Think of her as your ultimate fashionista,” says Merrick. People with magenta auras typically don’t follow trends because they are so in tune with their own sense of style, which can make shopping difficult. Style icons that embody the magenta aura are trailblazers like Rihanna, Janelle Monáe, and Elton John.

What someone with a magenta aura will gravitate toward for fall will depend on what speaks to them. People with magenta auras will be unapologetically mixing and matching any and all of the trends other auras will be adopting specifically to fit their aesthetic.