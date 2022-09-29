Kylie Jenner Wore A *Huge* Anatomically Correct Heart Choker

As if possessed by the very spirit of OG goth girl Mary Shelley, Kylie Jenner had her very own gothic style moment during Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, Sept. 29, while on her way to see the latest Schiaparelli collection, Jenner was photographed wearing an impressively-sized choker with a whole entire anatomically correct heart on it. From the details of the heart pendant to Jenner’s witchy glam, the intense goth girl energy radiating from this accessory is so angsty, I can hardly bear it.

This choker is way beyond a statement piece. It’s giving sentences, which makes it more of a paragraph piece. The design of the black heart depicts accurate valves and chambers and is decked out with tiny rhinestones and dangling gems. Given the size of the heart — no word on if it was designed to scale though it appears accurate, give or take a few grams — the piece is probably very heavy, but Jenner carried her head high like a true queen. To hold up such an impressive piece of jewelry, the black choker took up nearly her whole neck, adding to the vampiric vibes she was giving. This is exactly how a vampire’s paramour would cover their love bites.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The heart pendant occupied much of Jenner’s chest, which worked out just fine thanks to the deeply plunging neckline of her Schiaparelli gown. The dress was, in fact, a custom version of one that appeared in the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection. Unlike the dress that went down the runway, Jenner’s version features a shorter neckline and rich velvet fabric in midnight blue, all the better to highlight the shiny black heart choker.

Glam-wise, Jenner stuck to the classic Kardashian-Jenner bronzed full-beat, but added some goth elements, confirming that moody and mysterious goth-inspired makeup is here to stay (at least for fall). Her coifed bun featured snake-like swoops and curves mirrored by the finger waves at the front of her hair. The end result was luxurious and mysterious.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Goth fashion has come back in a big way as of late. Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian brought major gothic energy to her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022. While the whole family participated in the darkly luxe aesthetic, the bride stole the show in numerous all-black ensembles featuring Catholic iconography.

The recent love of goth styling extends beyond the Kar-Jenner universe. Dove Cameron, Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Ortega, and Billie Eilish are just a few of the celebrities that have joined Jenner in living their best goth girl lives. All in all, it’s safe to say that goth fashion will continue to have its moment for at least a season or two. You should make a Hot Topic run ASAP.