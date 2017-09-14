Video Of A Nun With A Chainsaw Cleaning Up Hurricane Irma Debris Is Going Viral & It’s Too Good

Hurricane Irma roared through the Caribbean and southern Florida only days ago, and several states are still feeling the storm's wrath. There are still flood warnings, and the death toll continues to rise. But a video of a nun cleaning Hurricane Irma debris with a chainsaw is giving people hope in an otherwise dismal situation. No, you don't need to go back and read that again. You understood it the first time: a nun with a chainsaw. A nun. With. A. Chainsaw.

Sister Margaret Ann, the principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, saw that there was debris to be cleaned up as the storm cleared from the southern Florida city, according to The Washington Post. So she grabbed a chainsaw from her school, and got to work -- all while dressed in her habit.

Really.

Miami-Dade Police Department posted a video of the nun hard at work dismantling the branches of a fallen tree. Full habit and everything. Sister Margaret Ann reportedly said that there were chainsaws in the closet at the school just begging to be used, and there was a fallen tree blocking the street.

So, hey, why not?

Most people -- especially non-Catholics -- probably think of nuns as quiet women cloistered away in an abbey in some far-off mountains or, alternately, horrifying, cruel teachers at parochial schools. But Sister Margaret Ann is more akin to the nuns I knew growing up than any of the singing, well-behaved Sound of Music sort you see in so many movies. So seeing a nun roll up her sleeves and use dangerous power tools is a sight to behold.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

MDPD then thanked her again, this time posting a photo of her smiling, in all of her glory, chainsaw in hand.

We are #OneCommunity in @MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister Margaret Ann of @ACCHS_Bulldogs for pitching in as we recover from #Irma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KSqdHFHJuv — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the video and photo went viral.

The optics of a woman of the cloth wielding a dangerous piece of power equipment is delightful in and of itself -- but it also speaks to the ability of people to overcome the hardships which hurricanes bring upon coastal communities. Photos and videos of Floridians using humor to deal with Hurricane Irma have gone viral in the last few days, too. People are just ready to laugh after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana and Irma in Florida and the Caribbean.

So, you know, people are here. for. it.

She is the one who the Church turns to when everything goes wrong.

They call sister Margaret Ann when exorcisms go wrong. — Potatos Potatopulous (@ArmchairPotato) September 12, 2017

And, man, wouldn't a chainsaw-wielding nun just make the best action movie? Jesus could be her sidekick.

She is out here.

SISTER MARY GASOLINA — smoke (@jodoartdream) September 12, 2017

She's making others who can help but are instead sitting on their butts look like fools.

There are no excuses for you, if Sister Margaret Ann can grab her chainsaw and go to town!! #GodBless #HurricaneIrmaAftermath https://t.co/qZdhQSsCR5 — 101.5 LITE FM (@LiteMiami) September 13, 2017

Just kidding. But she is definitely an inspiration to people who are wondering what the hell they could even do to help.

Others feel like "nun with a chainsaw" is reminiscent of something else.

Splendid, but is it wrong to think that "Nun With a Chain Saw" be a good name for a mixed drink? — Steve Williams (@JustIncidentals) September 12, 2017

Sounds like a heavy metal band to me. — MARCY NORTON (@marcynlegal) September 13, 2017

Nun With A Chainsaw now out with their new EP, "Death Defies Chains." Get it at your local Sam Goody today.

Some are even trying to claim the band name, à la Andy Dwyer.

Let it be known that I am claiming the name "Chainsaw Nun" for my son's future band. — jason walton (@WALToONs) September 13, 2017

NEW BAND NAME, I CALL IT.

Others are having Catholic school flashbacks, which... fair.

A nun with a chainsaw.

Welcome to my sixth grade nightmare. https://t.co/d0395JexBX — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 13, 2017

My father told me more than his fair share of horror stories about his parochial school in the 1950s, so this is one I distantly relate to. *shudders*

Some are even convinced there's already a horror movie with a chainsaw-wielding psycho nun.

A nun with a chainsaw! Isn't there a horror movie like that? If not - there should be! — Sapiosexual (@MrAinLA) September 12, 2017

Depending on the director, I would fully watch that.

Others are waiting with bated breath to see how Chainsaw Nun's legacy turns out.

OH at @buzzfeednews: "I hope Chainsaw Nun doesn't turn out to be a Milkshake Duck" — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 13, 2017

I think it's safe to say she'll maintain her beloved badass rep well after clean-up is done.

It's just a heartwarming story, and it's giving us a much-needed break from all the bad news.

Started my day hearing the words "chainsaw wielding nun" on the @TODAYshow. I think it's gonna be a good day. #blessed pic.twitter.com/dFaMzdE284 — Casey Callis (@CaseyCallis) September 13, 2017

Thanks, Chainsaw-Wielding Nun. We love you.