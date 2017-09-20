Who Is The New Powerpuff Girl? Bliss Is Here, But Twitter Won't Forget Bunny

The beloved Powerpuff Girls are a mixture of sugar, spice, everything nice... and some Chemical X. Due to Professor Utonium's clumsiness, his creation of the perfect little girls resulted in the trio's crime-fighting super powers (that Chemical X is no joke). So all in all, his misstep wasn't so problematic, and the city of Townsville is certainly grateful for its adorable little vigilantes. But what happens when some Chemical W is thrown into the mix? Ladies and gents, I present to you Bliss, the fourth Powerpuff girl.

It's time for the trio to become a quartet. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup actually have an older sister — a teenager at that, according to Entertainment Weekly. In Cartoon Network's five-part movie event, The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four, viewers learn all about the girls' big sis who ran away from home because of her overly powerful capabilities. She resorted to a deserted island (Bird Poop Island, actually) where she could remain by her lonesome and not hurt anyone with her overactive powers -- powers that might be too strong for even everyone's favorite trio. Chemical X, Chemical W... sounds like the professor needs to get his lab in order, if you ask me.

Here is Bliss, the fourth Powerpuff Girl (or first if you're going to get technical).

YouTube/Cartoon Network

Isn't she a crime-fighting cutie? Twitter loved her.

Her name is Bliss. She is black and badass and voiced by Toya Delazy! #PowerpuffGirls #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/1JvQ6BpoEM — Jeneé Osterheldt (@JeneeinKC) September 18, 2017

So I watched the clip with the Powerpuff Girls meeting Bliss and I can't bring myself to hate her now, she's too sweet. — Alex Augustus (@AlexAugustusArt) September 20, 2017

TBH i dont know the back story of the new one i just think this one is super cute :) — Jen (@xxjennyxxa) September 19, 2017

There's just one tiny problem... everyone forgot about Bunny.

sorry but the new powerpuff girl will never beat Bunny #PowerpuffGirls pic.twitter.com/eL1fMZE6A5 — jxe (@jxe_sh) September 18, 2017

Uh hello? What happened to Bunny pic.twitter.com/XCrmKTmZJY — Link10265 (@Link10265) September 17, 2017

Too late, Bunny made it first pic.twitter.com/4DKUD4mGEH — Javi (@Javi_Gamer17) September 17, 2017

Needless to say, there was a bit of social media drama all thanks to Bliss' arrival and the disregard for poor Bunny, who first appeared in the 1998 episode "Twisted Sister." Perhaps there will be another reboot where everyone comes back. After all, the more the merrier when taking on super nefarious villains like Mojo Jojo, Him, and Sedusa. How else will the city of Townsville overcome all of that evil?

PokeUniverse on YouTube

Regardless if you're Team Bliss, Team Bunny, or both, it's safe to say everyone's childhood favorites are making a comeback — from Cartoon Network to old-school Nickelodeon favorites. Love Tribe, which was created by Hybrid Apparel, decided to team up with Nickelodeon to sell a line exclusively at Macy's that features the best of the decade:The Rugrats, All That, and so on.

“The idea for Love Tribe is that everything we do has to have meaning. It's not just about selling stuff,” Bonnie Dogan, vice president of sales for specialty retailers at Hybrid Apparel, told Elite Daily. “We got the idea that it would be really great to design something that was nostalgic and reminded us of our childhood. The bright colorful palette gives the line a fun, youthful, playful feel.”

Courtesy of Love Tribe/Hybrid Apparel

If Lisa Frank was your jam back in elementary school, you've hit the jackpot. The brand of neon, bizarre-colored animals is making its comeback not only thanks to PJ sets at Target, but also comforter sets and plush pillows at Walmart. If you're looking to make a splash, without question, Lisa Frank is certainly the way to do so. Your home decor is about to get the neon treatment, so plan accordingly.

Walmart

No matter your favorite — Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Lisa Frank, you name it — there's a reason the '90s hold a special place in millennials' hearts. Nostalgia has a meaning.

According to Alan R. Hirsch in his report, “Nostalgia: A Neuropsychiatric Understanding,” nostalgia is a yearning for an idealized past — “a longing for a sanitized impression of the past, what in psychoanalysis is referred to as a screen memory — not a true recreation of the past, but rather a combination of many different memories, all integrated together, and in the process all negative emotions filtered out.”

It's great to get a taste of the good 'ol days during the present day. Cheers to the Powerpuff Girls (new and old) who are going to take a stand against the bad guys.

