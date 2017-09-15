Does iPhone 8 Have Wireless Charging? You'll Be Happy To Toss Your Cords

It has finally happened, people. The new iPhones everyone has been waiting for have finally been revealed. The announcement came during the Apple keynote on Sept. 12 in Cupertino, California, and among the devices announced are the iPhone X (which is pronounced "ten"), the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. These new devices aren't only hype -- they're actually really futuristic. In fact, the iPhone X counts on many new features, one of them being wireless charging capabilities. If you're more into buying the iPhone 8 but are asking yourself "Does iPhone 8 have wireless charging, too?" I have some good news for you.

The upcoming iPhone 8 — which is on pre-sale now and will be out on Sept. 22 — will have wireless charging capabilities. Yes, you read that correctly. Due to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus having glass bodies (which enables wireless charging) the new devices will not need a cord to charge up. Pretty cool right? Another thing that's pretty cool about the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is that, aside from being released earlier than the iPhone X, they will come at a much better price point.

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. These phones are still a little pricey -- but they are a lot cheaper than the iPhone X, which will set you back $999. FYI, that is just the phone's starting price. So if you want the iPhone X, start saving.

The iPhone X also comes with facial recognition, which is a hot topic right now. Some people think it's cool, while others thinking it is an invasion of privacy. If you do decide to take out a small loan and purchase the iPhone X, you will be one of the fortunate few who get to experience Animojis.

Animojis are emojis that work with facial recognition to scan your face and mirror your expressions onto the emojis you choose. Once the iPhone X is released later this fall, you'll see that only 12 Animojis have been programmed on the exclusive device — with more in the works that are slated to come further down the line.

If you're not too excited about your face being the key to unlocking your phone, you can opt for the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, which both use Touch ID to unlock the device. Another big plus about going for the iPhone 8 is that the device will come in gold (for those who can't get enough of pinkish hues in their daily lives).

Though the iPhone 8 sticks closely to the design of the iPhone 7, the 8 will have a very important twist. You can count on this new device's battery to last two hours longer than the iPhone 7, and we have Apple's All Bionic processor to thank for this improvement. Apple's All Bionic processor also makes the iPhone 8 a lot faster than the previous iPhone 7 and helps the iPhone have smoother performance. So you're getting a pretty good deal if you opt for the iPhone 8.

Now back to the wireless charging capabilities on the iPhone 8. If the reason you want the new iPhone 8 is because of wireless charging, I have some annoying news. The phone will not be released with the wireless charging device. Luckily, there are many affordable wireless chargers on sites like Amazon. No official date has been given about when the Apple AirPower wireless charging mat will be available.

Whenever Apple decides to drop the mat, it might be a good investment for those who have multiple Apple products since it can charge them all at once. The future really is now, folks.

