Will The iPhone 8 Have A Home Button? We're All Wondering The Same Thing

Unless you live under a rock, you're probably aware that three new iPhones are coming this fall: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. As a person who's been following continuous Apple rumors about the once-elusive iPhone, I was really blown away by the news (like, jaw-dropped, WTF-is-happening kind of blown away). Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, took the stage at Apple's keynote event on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Cupertino, California to announce the new devices. First, he walked the crowd through iPhone 8 features, and then surprised everyone with the iPhone X (no big deal!). As you probably know, the iPhone X doesn't have a home button. However, you might be asking yourself, "Will the iPhone 8 have a home button, then?" If that's the case, I have your back.

To be honest, I asked myself the same thing. As someone who cracks her screen on the regular, I feel like a phone without any buttons whatsoever is just asking for a disaster. Could you imagine shattering your screen and not being able to click back to your dashboard because you don't have a button? Yeah, me neither. Anyway, you'll be pleased to learn that both iPhone 8 designs do in fact have a home button. Praise the button, y'all! Never take your sweet, precious button for granted ever again!

So, there you have it: The iPhone 8 will, in fact, have a home button. This is glorious news to anyone who doesn't like change, or simply anyone who can't afford the iPhone X (me, for example). In case you didn't know, the iPhone X starts at $999 (LOL). So if you plan on skipping out on rent for a month or only eating ramen noodles for every meal of the day, maybe you can afford one. Nevertheless, it'll lack a home button -- so if you want to keep the button, don't worry about the cost.

Another cool feature about the iPhone 8 for people who like ~ playing it safe ~ is that it doesn't have Face whereas the iPhone X does. Face ID is a creepy-cool new feature that unlocks the iPhone X in replacement of Touch ID. In order to unlock your futuristic cell, all you'll need to do is give it a quick glance. The front-facing camera will then scan your face like you're a goddamn spy and then open your phone up. Not unsettling at all! This obviously explains why iPhone X doesn't have a home button (it doesn't need one).

From now on, your face can do what your fingers once did.

That is, unless you stick with iPhone 8. As I said before, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will have home buttons, so you definitely won't have to worry about inevitably shattering your screen or fear of the government secretly spying on you. That's good, right?

However, with this comes a few downsides. Because the iPhone 8 has a home button and still uses Touch ID, users won't be able to play with Animojis. Animojis are exactly what they sound like (animated emojis), and they're only available on the iPhone X. In order to use them, the front-facing camera on the iPhone X will scan your face, and the emoji on your screen will mimic the facial expression you're making. Can you imagine how interactive and heated your group chats are about to get? Knowing my friends, we'll probably have a ton of animated "poop" emojis making faces at each other.

Again, I don't mean to get your hopes up, because that's only available on the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 will still be super advanced, though, even with its lack of Face ID. Plus, I'm sure people will be thrilled to stick with touching their home button to open the phone as opposed to awkwardly making a face at your camera every time you need to answer a text.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.