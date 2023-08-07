No matter what the song says, there’s nothing “just” about Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken in the Barbie movie. Ken’s bleached blonde hair, iconic one-liners, and Mojo Dojo Casa House have already won over fans — and his catchy and pouty “I’m Just Ken” song has prompted people on TikTok to celebrate the Kens in their lives. The “My Ken” TikTok trend is everywhere on the app, and the #MyKen hashtag has 48 million views.

In Barbie, Ken is a ditzy accidental-villain whose job is beach — not lifeguard, just beach. Outside of working to gain Barbie’s affections (and, you know, learning about the patriarchy), he doesn’t have much going for him. Gosling sings about the plight of Kenhood: “‘Cause I’m just Ken / Anywhere else, I'd be a 10 / Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility?” It’s a little sad, but mostly funny — as he grapples with his low self-esteem (and the discovery that horses and the patriarchy are two separate things), his character arc becomes more loveable than menacing.

The lyrics have gone viral on TikTok, with 61.1K posts featuring the song — many of which are perfect examples of the “My Ken” trend.

This trend is pretty simple, assuming you have a Ken handy. All you have to do is describe your Ken’s job (or hobby) in the simplest possible terms.

Bonus points if you include what accessories came with your Ken.

No matter what your Ken’s career looks like (not everyone can be a pro at beach!), there’s a way to make this trend work for you.

Even some Ken-less Barbies are getting in on the fun, manifesting their dream Ken and what his job would look like.

One TikToker even shared a video of her Ken rushing from his job to make the Barbie movie on time. Under the now-viral post, one person commented, “Business Ken. He comes with a briefcase and an excuse for being late.”

This is far from the first viral Barbie trend to take over the app. Since the film’s release, there’s been plenty of fanfare on TikTok, from people loving America Ferrera’s monologue to fan-girling over Michael Cera’s Allan. But the latest (and greatest) trend is dedicated to Kens everywhere. The best part? No matter their job, all of them are Kenough.