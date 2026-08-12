Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl may not interact really at all in Off Campus, but it’s a much different story behind the scenes. After Prime Video’s steamy hockey series debuted in May, fans started to notice a cute connection between Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston, which garnered even more attention after Abdalla confirmed her split from former fiancé Jake Short after the show’s premiere. By summer’s end, the co-stars had erased any ounce of doubt about their romance after they were caught on a string of PDA-filled date nights. While they’re still keeping the specifics of their love story to themselves, the stars can provide significant insight into why Abdalla and Heuston work so well.

On paper, Abdalla’s grounded and secure Taurus totally clashes with Heuston’s testy and passionate Scorpio. The two signs are directly opposite one another on the zodiac wheel, which makes it sound like there’s no way they could ever get along, but there is a core overlap. Both Taurus and Scorpio value loyalty above all else, they just see that trait in different lights. While a comfort-seeking Taurus takes a loyal partner at face value until there’s a clear reason for distrust, the suspicious Scorpio tends to test their partner’s loyalty to ensure it’s truly unwavering.

So, Abdalla and Heuston may connect on a mutual need for commitment and trust, even if their opposing fixed signs indicate they can both be stubborn in heated arguments. The Taurus-Scorpio connection is usually described as an electric and exciting match, which may be filled with an equal amount of angry blow-ups and passionate make-ups. Overall, it’s a durable bond that won’t break easily, since both signs give themselves deeply to any relationship they truly value.

But the real interesting element about Abdalla and Heuston’s astrological compatibility is a third party in their story: Abdalla’s ex-fiancé Short.

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Like a true long-relationship-loving Taurus, Abdalla was with Short for about five years, and they announced their engagement in the summer of 2025. Notably, Short is a loquacious Gemini, who may value a witty turn of phrase over the reassuring stability that Tauruses long for in relationships. This friction was exemplified when a podcast clip went viral of Short jokingly calling his former fiancée “some b*tch” right next to a visibly displeased Abdalla.

The Gemini-Taurus connection can be a tricky one, as the airy Gemini is comfortable floating around while the grounded Taurus needs more firm security. Because loyalty can be such a core issue in Gemini-Taurus relationships, it makes sense for a newly single Taurus to seek out another sign that values solid commitment above all else.

On top of that, Scorpio and Gemini are widely considered to be polar opposite signs. So astrologically speaking, Abdalla may be moving on from her ex with someone who provides a fresh, new perspective she may not even know she’s been yearning for. After all, it takes a lot to get a Taurus out of their comfort zone, but once that happens, it can lead to a match made in heaven.